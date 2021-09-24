Doria gives in to pressure from clubs and announces the return of the fans to the stadiums in October – 23/09/2021 – Sports

After a request from the five teams from São Paulo that compete in the Brazilian Championship of Serie A and the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF), the state’s scientific committee gave the approval, on Thursday night (23), for the public to return to the football stadiums from October 4th.

The measure was announced by Governor João Doria (PSDB) on his Twitter account, at 22:24.

Until October 14th, stadiums will be able to receive up to 30% of their audience capacity. Afterwards, the limit will be 50%. As of November 1st, the release will be 100%.

The fan must present proof of vaccination, with two doses of Coronavac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, or the single dose of Janssen.

Those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule must have taken at least one dose of vaccine and present a negative test valid for 48 hours for PCR type or 24 hours for antigen type.

The use of a mask is mandatory in all sectors of the stadium.

With this, Doria paves the way for football after having announced, in August, that the holding of games with the presence of the public, as well as shows and dance floors, would only be released from November 1st.

After the publication of this report, the government’s press office said in a note sent to sheet, that the decision to anticipate the return of the public is due to the decrease in the number of cases and hospitalizations linked to Covid-19.

“The Government of SP informs that the decision to anticipate the return of the public to football stadiums did not occur due to pressure from the clubs, as reported in the report. The decision was taken on Thursday night by the Scientific Committee and in agreement with the Federation São Paulo soccer team, and the constant fall in the number of cases and hospitalizations of Covid-19 in the state was taken into account,” says the note. “To give you an idea, this week, SP had the lowest number of hospitalized patients since monitoring the pandemic.”

At the technical council on the 28th of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), representatives of the 20 associations of Serie A will return to deliberate on the subject. The trend is that the majority of managers will vote for the fans to come back from the round on October 2nd, the 23rd of Serie A.

Until the beginning of Thursday night, in addition to the teams from São Paulo, only Bahia did not have the approval of the health authorities to receive fans next month. Sport got the permission from the government of Pernambuco during the afternoon.

In the last technical council of the CBF, on the 8th, representatives of 19 teams agreed with the maintenance of the veto under the allegation of defending equality in the competition. There was also the intention to prevent the advance of Flamengo, which obtained a favorable preliminary decision from the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice).

Otávio Noronha, president of the organization, said that it was up to the government to veto the fans, not the CBF.

With this decision, the red-black team did not even participate in the meeting with the other teams and the confederation. On the 15th, it received Grêmio for the Copa do Brasil in front of 6,446 people at Maracanã (6,277 payers).

Hours after the confrontation, the auditor Felipe Bevilacqua, from STJD, suspended, until the date of the technical council (28), the effects of the injunction granted to Flamengo. Bevilacqua accepted a request from 17 Serie A and CBF clubs. Atlético-MG and Cuiabá were also out of the request.

These two clubs did not want to oppose Flamengo in the STJD because they have similar injunctions and the approval of the local authorities. Leaders of the Brazilian Championship, the athletes made it clear that, if the Rio team received fans against Grêmio, they would do the same in the next round, in Belo Horizonte.

In an attempt to put out the fire, the red-black board did not resort to the STJD and faced the Grêmio with closed gates last Sunday (19), for the Brazilian Nationals.

With just over two months before the end of the season, the directors heard by the sheet they are betting that, with more than ten teams able to receive their fans, the equality argument will fall to the ground in next week’s technical council.

“From the 2nd onwards, we are in favor and we will vote in this way. Each club has to resolve as quickly as possible in its squares, because it makes no sense for the government and the mayor to stop releasing them”, says the president of Atlético-MG, Sérgio Coelho.