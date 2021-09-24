Duolingo adds 5 endangered language courses

Duolingo remains one of the most popular language learning apps and has been adding new languages, including ones that linguists fear might eventually disappear.

This time, the foreign language learning app announced five new language courses: Zulu, Xhosa, Maori, Haitian Creole and Austronesian Tagalog.

The five courses will join the 40+ languages ​​and 100 courses currently available on the app.

The new languages ​​were unveiled along with new updates and changes to the app, including Duolingo World, which will use machine learning to create text-to-speech voices for characters, and updates to Birdbrain AI.

The app’s personalized learning system, which will have new features to generate the difficulty level of the lessons.

Founded in 2011, Duolingo offers courses in 40 languages, including Spanish and Catalan. In addition, the application has about 40 million active users per month, according to company data.

New in Duolingo: unique character voices

The language app has developed a text-to-speech tool to give characters illustrating their lessons a unique voice.

Speech recognition and text-to-speech technology have long been the foundation of Duolingo’s teaching method; but the voices didn’t have much personality, focusing more on diction.

Now, the company has set up a team to create more memorable and distinctive voices for your characters animated.

The custom voices took several months to create, encompassing not just programming an algorithm, but also the voice of people to use as the character’s voice.

Language learning in the pandemic

The closure of schools and institutes around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic has boosted the educational technology industry and Duolingo is proof of that.

Duolingo, like many other companies, has seen a significant increase in new users and revenue since the start of the pandemic.

So, as an example, Duolingo ended 2019 with 27.3 million monthly active users; in 2020 with 36.7 million, which translates into an increase of 34%. Therefore, in the first quarter of 2021 alone, there was an increase from 33.5 million to 39.9 million, about 19% more.