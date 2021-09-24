Economy asks the Environment to assess loosening rules at the request of the private sector | Economy

In order to reduce the cost of doing business in Brazil, the Ministry of Economy asked the Ministry of the Environment to assess the possibility of relaxing 14 environmental rules from “difficulties listed by the private sector”. The letter was sent on May 13th.

Among the requests from the business community passed on by the Ministry of Economy are:

the automatic granting of licenses if there is a delay in the analysis of requests for environmental licensing;

the repeal of rules that hinder the deforestation of native Atlantic Forest vegetation;

and the reduction of requirements for the manufacture of pesticides for export, with the objective of making Brazil “a center for the production of agrochemicals”.

In an official letter sent last Tuesday (21), the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of the Environment asked the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) to analyze the requests from the private sector and forward “information concerning this institute” until the next 30th.

In the document sent by the Ministry of Economy, the ministry stated that the public policy to reduce the so-called Brazil Cost was “based on partnership and dialogue with the private sector.”

The project’s objective, according to the ministry, is to “identify and eliminate structural, bureaucratic, labor and economic difficulties” that would compromise investments and make national products more expensive.

At loosening demands also include:

extinguish the list of the National Environmental Council that defines activities that require a previous environmental impact study (EIA) or the Environmental Impact Report (RIMA);

waive environmental licensing for the use of tailings and mining waste;

altering the biome map of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and excluding areas with Cerrado characteristics from the Amazon delimitation;

cancel consultation with the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) for consolidated agroforestry projects – agroforestry systems in which trees are associated with agricultural crops and livestock activities –, with preexisting activity on July 22, 2008.

THE TV Globo questioned the Ministry of the Environment and IBAMA to find out if the proposal’s evaluation had already been carried out, but did not receive any feedback until the publication of this article.

To the Ministry of Economy, the TV Globo asked whether civil society entities — such as workers and environmentalists — were called to participate in the project on reducing the Brazil cost. Until the publication of this article, the folder had not sent a response.

Environmental entities react

Upon having access to the official letters, environmental entities reacted and released a note on Thursday (23) calling the proposal an “anti-environmental package”.

In the statement, the organizations claim that the list proposed to the Ministry of Environment “denotes ignorance and disregard for environmental legislation.”

For the executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini, the measures listed by the business community “will lead us to dig even deeper into the bottom of the well”. The director of public policies at SOS Mata Atlântica, Malu Ribeiro, says that the Ministry of Economy proposes “ecocide in Brazil”:

“By explicitly attacking the Atlantic Forest Law, the Ministry of Economy document makes it clear that the conduct of the herd on environmental protection is a disastrous and retrograde strategy of the Brazilian government”.

The public policy advisor at the Society, Population and Nature Institute (ISPN), Guilherme Eidt, explains that the IBGE’s proposed change to the biome map is intended to “annest illegal deforestation” in regions of the Amazon that have characteristics of the biome Thick.

“The clear intention is to amnesty illegal deforestation in the region, applying the same lax legislation that we have for legal reserve areas in the Cerrado, where only 20% of the native vegetation has a legal obligation to be kept standing”, pointed out Eidt.

The Brazil Cost represents the amount that Brazilian companies spend more, to do business, than those based in countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

A study carried out by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Competitive Brazil Movement (MBC) concluded that the additional cost of doing business in Brazil reaches R$ 1.5 trillion, a figure equivalent to 22% of Brazilian GDP in 2019.

The greatest difficulties faced by entrepreneurs, according to the study, are linked to the cost of employment, the legal and regulatory environment in Brazil, opening and closing businesses, access to inputs and the possibility of reinventing the business.

