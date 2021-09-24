Ecorodovias has canceled leniency agreement; BBI analysts see the news as positive, with reversal of provisions

SAO PAULO – Ecorodovias (ECOR3) made two announcements last Thursday night (23).

The company announced that the Superior Council of the Public Ministry canceled the leniency agreement of Ecovias Imigrantes with the Government of the State of São Paulo, together with the pending civil investigations involving the company, without sanctions to be applied.

This decision was supported by: 1) lack of proof of irregularities and the statute of limitations expired; 2) the leniency agreement would lead to an illegal extension of the concession contract term; and 3) the agreement became outdated after the amendment

that resolved the economic rebalancing between the company and the state of São Paulo. This decision does not impact the economic rebalancing of Ecovias dos Imigrantes.

Ecorodovias also announced that Gianfranco Catrini has been appointed by the Board of Directors as its new president. Catrini holds a BA in Business Administration from Carlo Cattaneo University – LIUC in Italy and an MBA from Said Business School at Oxford University. He also attended the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School. Prior to joining Ecorodovias, the CEO-nominee accumulated significant experience in the infrastructure sector at Impregilo International, WeBuild and Lane Industries.

Regarding the first announcement, Bradesco BBI highlighted the news as positive for Ecorodovias, for which they have an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) and a target price of R$18, or an appreciation potential of R$18 in compared to the Thursday closing. The cancellation of the leniency agreement should allow the reversal of R$46 million of accounting provisions referring to the R$638 million leniency agreement. The company had no cash disbursement under the agreement.

Regarding the external sector, analysts pointed out that they do not expect any change in the company’s strategy with the arrival of the new CEO, as the company must maintain its financial discipline and bid for new highway concessions.

