Eduardo Bolsonaro speaks out against Jornal Nacional after attacking Bolsonaro

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) did not like to see the criticisms that the National Newspaper did the president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) by speech at the UN this week. On a social network, the federal deputy mocked the newscast of Globe.

The politician shared a post critical of the news. “This has already become a political party”, declared a user. Eduardo Bolsonaro then reacted: “I’m not going to see this alone!”

In another post, the president’s son posted a video with excerpts from Jornal Nacional and Jornal da Record and compared the different approaches that both give to the politician. However, the compilation uses old videos from the TV news.

“Like Grob [sic] manipulates you. The very same news, given by two TVs (Globo and @recordtvoficial). See the difference!”, declared the federal deputy.

On Tuesday (21), William Bonner made one of the strongest comments against President Jair Bolsonaro hours after the politician’s participation as the first head of state to address the UN General Assembly (United Nations) in New York, USA .

“The president of Brazil fulfilled the tradition of giving the opening speech of the United Nations General Assembly”, began the anchor, who highlighted the more than ten minutes of the president’s speech filled with distorted data and untrue statements.

“As he spoke for 12 minutes in front of leaders of nations around the world, it was as if President Jair Bolsonaro was addressing exclusively his most loyal base of supporters.” detonated.

William Bonner’s outburst stirred Twitter. The name of the Globo journalist was among the most talked about issues on the social network last night and early this Wednesday (22).

I will not see this alone! https://t.co/RHVu9Xhpfc — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) September 22, 2021

HOW THE GROBOT HANDLES YOU The very same news, given by two TVs (Globo and @recordtofficial ). See the difference! pic.twitter.com/O7yOGJiNEL — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) September 22, 2021