Eduardo Bolsonaro, who joined the delegation to New York, tests positive for Covid | Policy

Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, said this Friday (24) on a social network that he is with Covid.

He was in the government entourage that went to New York earlier in the week. Three days ago, another member of the delegation tested positive: Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

Queiroga tested positive on Tuesday (21) and stayed in New York, quarantined at the hotel. The other members of the delegation tested negative and returned to Brazil.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined that the authorities of the delegation, including President Jair Bolsonaro, remain isolated at home in the next, as they may develop the disease due to contact with Queiroga.

Eduardo Bolsonaro is the first of those who tested positive again.

See the authorities who were in the presidential delegation to the United States:

Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Republic

Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health

Carlos Alberto França, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Anderson Torres, Minister of Justice and Public Security;

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy;

Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment;

Gilson Machado, Minister of Tourism;

Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency;

Augusto Heleno, chief minister of the President’s Institutional Security Office;

Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy;

Flávio Rocha, special secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency;

Nestor Forster, ambassador of Brazil to the United States of America;

Ronaldo Costa Filho, permanent representative of Brazil to the United Nations;

Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa Econômica Federal;

Michelle Bolsonaro, First Lady;

Rodrigo de Bittencourt Mudrovitsch, special guest;

Paulo Angelo Liégio Matao, interpreter;

Claudia Chauvet, interpreter; and

Rachel Alves Bezerra, interpreter.

This is the second time that a delegation accompanying Bolsonaro in the United States has registered cases of Covid-19.