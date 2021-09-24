Elections in Germany: see profile of Olaf Scholz, poll favorite to replace Angela Merkel | World

Olaf Scholz is Germany’s current economy minister and deputy chancellor, and his party, the Social Democrat (SPD), is part of the coalition that supports the government. Theoretically, therefore, his candidacy for the position of prime minister would mean a way of continuing Angela Merkel’s policy.

But at the same time, he is considered an opposition candidate, as Merkel’s candidate is Armin Laschet, who represents his own party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). Laschet even occupies today the post of leader of the CDU, left by Merkel in January of this year.

Scholz is a lawyer specializing in labor law, is 63 years old, has been a member of the SPD since 1975 and was first elected to the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in 1998. He was also Minister of Labor and Mayor of Hamburg.

Considered extremely pragmatic, he was once the target of jokes when he was nicknamed “Scholzomat”, a joke with his name and the word “automat”, suggesting that he would be closer to a machine than to a human being.

Among the three main candidates for the position of prime minister, he has been in the race for the longest time, having been nominated for over a year by his party – and he was surprised when he was announced, since in 2019 he lost the election to lead the SPD.

Economy Minister and SPD candidate Olaf Scholz during a rally in Cologne, Germany, on September 22 — Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP

But unlike Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party and Laschet, she managed to avoid incidents and gaffes and suffered few attacks, maintaining a low profile campaign and benefiting from the setbacks faced by her opponents. In his speeches, he sells himself as a promise of stability, more “guaranteed” than the vague Christian Democrat supported by Merkel.

In August, it began to gain popularity quickly and went on to lead the polls of voting intentions, arriving on the eve of the election as a big favorite.

Still, the SPD is unlikely to have a majority in the Bundestag, and for him to be confirmed as prime minister will depend on coalitions, perhaps with as many as three parties – and possibly even maintaining the alliance with the CDU.