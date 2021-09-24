Electronic voting: Russia tries to silence accusations of electoral fraud with a review of electronic voting in Moscow | International

More information

Accusations of electoral fraud in this weekend’s legislative elections in Russia have not stopped. In addition to complaints about ballot boxes being filled irregularly and voters voting several times, complaints about electronic voting in Moscow stand out. The telematic suffrage pioneer radically changed the landscape in the capital at the last minute, resulting in a landslide victory for President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, which swept its rivals into neighborhoods of traditionally oppositional ideology, prompting opposition warning and accusations of fraud. The Electoral Commission in Moscow, the region where there have been the most reports of fraud in the country, announced on Wednesday that it will audit the electronic voting process, but that its result will not be binding. Nor will there be a recount, as the oppositionists want.

The Muscovite authorities did not clarify how the review will be carried out, under the responsibility of a civil commission created before the election precisely to observe the conduct of electronic voting. Its members include Alexei Venediktov, director of radio Echo de Moscow, critical of the government and who tried to boost the vote via the Internet, and a representative of the Golos organization, which specializes in electoral monitoring, who had already warned of the possibility of fraud with the new system and criticized the opacity of the digital vote in the capital, which had 1.8 million electronic votes.

The campaign for the weekend’s parliamentary election was marked by the crackdown on dissent and the veto of the candidacy of prominent opponents, but the Kremlin said the vote was carried out with “competitiveness, transparency and fairness”, in addition to praising the process of “verification ” of the vote to be taken in Moscow. “This increases the level of confidence in the election results,” said Dmitri Peskov, spokesman for President Putin. “It is a demonstration of absolute transparency”, he insisted.

Six regions of Russia debuted electronic voting in these elections, in which Putin’s party revalidated its parliamentary majority (324 of 450 seats; 10 less than in the last legislature). All but Moscow adopted a federal platform and published their data on Sunday night, hours after the closing of the in-person and digital ballot boxes. The data from the capital, which experimentally used its own platform – which gave, for example, the option of changing the vote every three hours after depositing it for the first time and until the polls close – were only released the following afternoon, a delay that already aroused the suspicions of the opposition.

Putin in front of the computer he used to vote online last Friday, the Kremlin announced. SPUTNIK / Reuters

Electronic voting in the capital resulted in a turnaround in nine electoral districts where opposition deputy candidates initially led by a wide margin. These are mostly communist, independent or liberal candidates, who were on the list of smart vote (useful vote) drafted by the team of detained opposition activist Alexei Navalni, who recommended the candidate most likely to defeat the United Russia candidate. The list also circulated in the form of an application banned by Russian authorities, which describe entities linked to Navalni as “extremist organizations”, and blocked by Internet giants such as Google and Apple after pressure from the Kremlin.

Anastasia Bryukhanova, an independent candidate for the Duma (Chamber of Deputies), filed a formal complaint with the Electoral Commission after seeing her broad advantage in the count reversed with the arrival of digital votes. “We still don’t know how it happened,” says campaign chief Maxim Kaz, “but the results of the expression of popular will are skewed.” Bryukhanova, one of those recommended by Navalni and outspoken favorite in her district, is aware that her denunciation is likely to go nowhere. “We will prosecute, we will demand the annulment of the results, but in Russia generally the results are not annulled”, says Kaz, who nevertheless hopes that the judicial process arising from this complaint and the testimony of the members of the team that administered the online vote could help to find answers.

The questions that hover over the process are: why the release of the results took so long, and why there were no independent observers in the final minute of voting and in the counting of digital votes in Moscow. They had been authorized, but their permission to make the observation virtually expired just as the polls closed. This is something “compatible with the process,” according to Artyom Kostyrko, deputy director of the Information Technology Department at Moscow City Hall. He said on Wednesday, at a seminar on electronic voting, that after voting has ended and votes have been received, “observation is no longer necessary.”

Navalni Team Sees “Massive Fraud”

Navalni’s allies speak of “massive fraud”, and even the Communist Party insisted that it not recognize the results of the online vote. The historic political formation, traditionally considered loyal to the Government on the most substantial issues, called a small protest on Monday in the capital and announced more mobilizations. But in the face of incessant complaints and accusations from the opposition and from observers such as the Golos group and independent scientists, the Russian authorities limited themselves to responding with the innocuous announcement of the audit. “Once the voting results are established, only a court has the right to decide on a recount,” insisted Moscow City Election Commission vice-chairman Dmitry Reut. “Therefore, it is not possible to do any recounts.”

Despite the non-binding nature of the announced audit, Grigory Melkonyants, co-president of the electoral monitoring organization Golos and member of the civil commission that will carry out the audit, believes it is a step forward. “It’s a good thing, an advance. Although it does not seem to have legal consequences, what we detect could serve as a legal basis for future actions”, says the expert. Golos was declared a “foreign agent” by the Russian authorities and can now only act as an observer as a guest of political parties and official organizations.

Election Commission President Ella Pamfilova announced that Moscow’s specific telematic voting platform will no longer be used in the future, being replaced exclusively by the federal platform which she says was used in the Nizhny Novgorod, Kursk, Yaroslav regions, Murmansk, Rostov and Sevastopol, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. In recent times, Russia has granted nationality to tens of thousands of people residing in the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Lugansk, self-proclaimed republics and where an armed conflict between the forces of Kiev and the pro-Russian separatists supported militarily and politically by the Kremlin. Those people with newly acquired Russian citizenship were also able to vote online.

