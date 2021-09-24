Elon Musk and Grimes break up after three years together

Canadian singer Grimes and Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, announced the end of the three-year relationship.

The news was confirmed by the businessman, who pointed out that the two still maintain a friendly and healthy relationship due to the couple’s son, little X Æ A-Xii Musk, who is just one year old.

Grimes and Elon Musk are parents of baby X Æ A-Xii Image: Reproduction/[email protected]

“We are ‘semi-separated’ but we still love each other, see each other often and have great relationships,” he said.

He also added that his work is time-consuming.

It’s mainly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be mostly in Texas or traveling abroad and her work is mostly in Los Angeles. She’s staying with me now and baby X is always around too.

The two took over their relationship in May 2018. Earlier this month, they were spotted together at the Met Gala after party and left the venue together.

Musk has been married twice: the first to writer Justine Wilson, with whom he has five children: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 15. And also to actress Talulah Riley, who is known for her role in “Westworld”. The billionaire also dated Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018, after the model’s marriage to Johnny Depp.