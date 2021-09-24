Elon Musk and Grimes split after 3 years, says website – Link

Elon Musk and Grimes would be separated

Three after a marriage that made noise, Elon Musk and singer and producer Grimes are breaking up. The information was published by the gossip site page six, who claims to have talked to the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. “We are ‘semi-separated’, but we still love each other. We see each other often and we are on great terms,” ​​the executive reportedly told the site.

According to the website, which revealed in 2018 that the couple was together, the incompatible schedules played a role in the separation. “My work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me primarily to be in Texas or traveling abroad. And her work is primarily in Los Angeles. She’s with me now and Baby X is in the adjoining room,” he would have said.

Born on May 4, 2020, Baby X is the couple’s only child, who was christened the “impossible name” X AE-XII Musk. The last time the couple were seen together was at the Met Gala – the executive joined her just inside the event, avoiding red carpet fanfare.

It is not yet possible to know how the marriage impacts the companies created by the billionaire – most of Musk’s fortune is tied to shares of Tesla. In April of this year, Musk held 22.4% of the automaker’s shares. The impact on SpaceX is even more mysterious, as the company is privately held and how much of the company is in the executive’s hands is not possible.

Currently, Musk is the second richest man in the world, according to the ranking of forbes, with an estimated fortune of US$ 195 billion.