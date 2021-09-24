Embraer closes a deal to manufacture up to 100 ‘flying cars’

RIO – Embraer, through its subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility, announced this Thursday that it has signed with the Bristow Group, one of the world leaders in vertical flight solutions, to order up to 100 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) with deliveries scheduled to start in 2026.
Recently, Gol announced that it also intends to act in the sector. The company announced that it intends to purchase or lease 250 eVTOL aircraft and start operations in 2025 in Brazil.
In the agreement between Embraer and Bristow, it was not informed in which countries these aircraft could be operated. At B3, Embraer’s shares operate at a strong high, around 12% in the early afternoon.
The two companies also announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for eVTOLs. The objective of the agreement is to create a model for the operation of air mobility in urban areas (UAM).
For this, Bristow’s experience in transporting passengers and cargo around the world will be used. This operating model will also include studies in relation to the design of vehicles and vertiports, in addition to regulatory development for the operating environment and autonomous operation, informed Embraer.
In the skies: Flying cars don’t have flight rules yet
Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw said the strategic memorandum of understanding calls for the continued development of a comprehensive urban air mobility operation model between Bristow and Eve for vehicle that “can potentially reshape the market for all electric vertical flights with zero carbon emissions and lower operating costs”:
— This will allow us to expand our experience to provide a sustainable and efficient option in new potential end markets. We can leverage our operational expertise, through cooperation with Eve, to design and build the next generation 3 aircraft, said Bradshaw.
Embraer negotiates US$ 2 billion merger
Embraer is negotiating a $2 billion merger of its Eve subsidiary, which develops urban air mobility projects (known as flying cars), with Zanite Acquisition, a publicly traded company in the United States.
Autopilot
Airbus’ Vahana Project seeks to create a fully autopilot electric VTOL aircraft. In early 2018, the Vahana prototype had its first successful full-scale flight test.
Ambitious design
The design of the Volocopter 2X is ambitious. Developed in Germany, it has 18 battery-powered rotors controlled by a single joystick.
automatic features
Produced by Canadian company Opener, BlackFly combines personal piloting with a wealth of automatic features, including automated landing and return home functions.
Electric motors
The aircraft produced by Joby Aviation reaches a top speed of 320 km/h. Six electric motors drive the flying machine, which can accommodate up to five people.
electric power train
Slovakia-based AeroMobil is on its fourth prototype to launch a flying car. The company is putting time and money into developing an electric power train.
In a statement, Andre Stein, president of Eve, highlighted that the partnership with Bristow will allow the development of robust structures and operations necessary to create an industry “affordable, scalable, sustainable and safe.”
Eve was launched in October of last year. According to the company, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer is working on the development of two vehicles. A prototype smaller than the eVTOL is already in the ground testing phase. The other project is the full size of the electric vehicle that other companies are developing.
Eve has already partnered with foreign airlines for the project and will start testing the logistics operation in Rio this year using helicopters. One of the partners already announced is Kenya Airways.