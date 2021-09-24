Embraer closes a deal to manufacture up to 100 ‘flying cars’

RIO – Embraer, through its subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility, announced this Thursday that it has signed with the Bristow Group, one of the world leaders in vertical flight solutions, to order up to 100 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) with deliveries scheduled to start in 2026.

Recently, Gol announced that it also intends to act in the sector. The company announced that it intends to purchase or lease 250 eVTOL aircraft and start operations in 2025 in Brazil.

In the agreement between Embraer and Bristow, it was not informed in which countries these aircraft could be operated. At B3, Embraer’s shares operate at a strong high, around 12% in the early afternoon.





eVTOL will require a much simpler infrastructure than that needed for aircraft at airports. The takeoff is vertical, like helicopters and drones, dispensing with long runways. With the advantage of the electric motor being much quieter than that of helicopters, which will gain a strong competitor

The two companies also announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for eVTOLs. The objective of the agreement is to create a model for the operation of air mobility in urban areas (UAM).

For this, Bristow’s experience in transporting passengers and cargo around the world will be used. This operating model will also include studies in relation to the design of vehicles and vertiports, in addition to regulatory development for the operating environment and autonomous operation, informed Embraer.

In the skies: Flying cars don’t have flight rules yet

Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw said the strategic memorandum of understanding calls for the continued development of a comprehensive urban air mobility operation model between Bristow and Eve for vehicle that “can potentially reshape the market for all electric vertical flights with zero carbon emissions and lower operating costs”:

— This will allow us to expand our experience to provide a sustainable and efficient option in new potential end markets. We can leverage our operational expertise, through cooperation with Eve, to design and build the next generation 3 aircraft, said Bradshaw.