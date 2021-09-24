Embraer has the biggest high and Eztec the biggest drop on the day

The shares of the company Embraer had the highest appreciation on this farm (23) among the companies listed on the Ibovespa (the main index of the B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange). The company Eztec was the one that suffered the most losses during the day’s session. Check the stocks that appreciated the most and the ones that suffered the most devaluation at the end of the text.

The ranking takes into account the biggest highs and lows of the index alone – it does not include stocks that are not present in the index, but that are traded on the B3.

Shares of the company Embraer (EMBR3) rose 12.16%, traded at R$23.89. The paper from the company Eztec (EZTC3), on the other hand, had a daily drop of 5.18%, with papers quoted at R$ 25.10.

On Thursday, the Ibovespa, the main B3 index, closed at 114,064.36 points, changed by +1.59% compared to the previous day.

Check out the stocks that rose the most this Thursday:

Embraer: 12.16% Ultra Group: 9.51% Usiminas: 9.25% CVC: 6.91% Gerdau: 5.63%

Check out the stocks that fell the most this Thursday:

Eztec: -5.18% Cyrela: -4.33% Magazine Luiza: -2.88% MRV: -2.66% American: -2.63%

