Embraer: Higher Recommendation and New Agreement to Supply “Flying Cars” Make Action Soar

SAO PAULO – A combination of positive news leads to a strong rise in Embraer shares (EMBR3) in the session this Thursday (23). At 3:10 pm (Brasilia time), EMBR3 shares rose 11.36%, to R$23.72, after jumping 12.54%, to R$23.97, at the maximum of the day.

During the morning, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer announced that its “flying car” startup (or so-called eVTOLs) made its 12th deal in just over three months.

This time, Embraer received orders for up to 100 eVTOLs from Bristow, with whom it signed an agreement, via Eve Urban Air Mobility, to work on the development of an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) for the vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft.

According to a statement from the Brazilian company, the memorandum of understanding aims to develop an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) operating model and an order for up to 100 eVTOLs with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026.

This week, she had already announced another deal, with Helipass, for France and other countries in Europe.

The partnership aims to accelerate and deploy the aircraft – also called EVA (Electrical Vertical Aircraft) – with 50 thousand flight hours per year on Eve’s electric aircraft, with an optional increase of 100 thousand hours through the network of the reservation platform of flight.

Eve will provide training, local support and technical publications. The commercial launch of “EVA” is planned for 2026. Flights will include sightseeing tours, airport transfers and on-demand service.

Bradesco BBI highlights that the news is positive for Embraer. The bank’s analysts have an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for ADRs (in practice, the company’s shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange) with a target price of US$ 25 (or a potential increase of 55.7% ), as the company is gradually mitigating the risk of its eVTOL business through strategic partnerships globally.

Itaú BBA also has an outperform recommendation for the ADR, with a target price of US$21 (or a potential increase of 31%) per asset, but they point out that they see room to revise the estimates upwards.

Increased exposure to the eVTOLs segment, by the way, caused Goldman Sachs to raise the recommendation for ADRs from neutral to buy, with the target price being raised from $14 to $23, or a potential upside of 43, 2% compared to the last closing.

According to Goldman, this is an important unpriced growth trigger, with a potential value of $2 billion.

In addition, Noah Poponak, Gavin Parsons, Anthony Valentini and Dan DePaoli, analysts at Goldman, point out that Embraer’s ADR is traded at a multiple of seven times the value of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of 2023, which is attractive as its regional jet business is still well below normalization. Meanwhile, the company’s good results in the upcoming balance sheet releases should support the recovery in asset values.

They mention that the balance sheet for the second quarter has already shown recovery in margins and cash flow, even with still low volumes, signaling potential for continued recovery.

Analysts also assess that the aviation market is recovering and companies are restructuring their fleets, which favors executive jet manufacturers such as Embraer. “The majority (90%) of the company’s revenue and cash flow comes from its executive and regional jet business, in a scenario where the sector’s recovery is being supported by domestic flights, where private travel fundamentals are particularly strong”, they reinforce.

