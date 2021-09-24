Embraer Partners with US Company for Agricultural Airplane Sales

THE embraer (EMBR3) announced this Thursday a partnership with the North American company Pyka for the commercialization of an electric aircraft, autonomous, and aimed at agricultural applications.

The aircraft, Pelican, was developed by Pyka and, according to Embraer, is “the world’s first and only 100% electric autonomous aircraft with commercial certification”.

The Brazilian manufacturer stated that the partnership with the North American is aimed at technology, certification, operation and future marketing of the Pelican.

The companies said they will seek opportunities to leverage autonomous commercial services as Pelican’s operation develops in the Brazil In the next years.

The model already has more than 3,000 “autonomous missions…Pyka’s proprietary technology involves autonomous flight control software, on-board computers, high energy density batteries, high power density engine controllers and fiber fuselages certified carbon emissions,” said Embraer.

Embraer shares rose 12% this Thursday, driven by an improvement in the stock’s recommendation by the Goldman Sachs (GS) and announcement of an order for 100 vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVtols) developed by Eve, a subsidiary of the Brazilian manufacturer, for urban mobility applications.

See the table below: