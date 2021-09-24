Empire: José Alfredo demands explanations from Maria Marta about marriage to Silviano





In the next chapters of Império, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will ask Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) for an explanation regarding his marriage to Silviano (Othon Bastos). After being warned by Cora (Marjorie Estiano) and much resisting, the ‘man in black’ will make his wife open up and question what made her hide her past.

Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal) will reveal the shrew’s secret and the butler to the ‘almighty’, who won’t be convinced right away. When she unburdens herself with Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) about the situation, she will confirm that she also heard the same story.

Zé Alfredo will be completely out of his mind and, the next day, he will look for answers from Marta. He will enter the room and open the curtains in order to wake up the madame, who will soon complain because he thinks it is Silviano. “Fulfill your role of butler,” the dondoca will say. The protagonist will soon snap: “Why not your first husband, Marta?”

The matriarch of the Medeiros family will take a fright from ‘those’ and get up quickly, and the entrepreneur will ask again: “Why did you never tell me that you were married to Silviano?”. She will say that she responded to a request from the servant, an answer that will not convince her husband.

Maria Marta, even reluctant, will begin to tell the truth to the commander.

“He was in poverty and came to me. And you, getting richer every year, he asked me for help. And I, perhaps because I wanted to get revenge for the humiliations he put me through one day, I had the idea and proposed to him that he become my employee”, he will tell.

The rich woman will reveal more about the butler’s history and praise him: “Zé, I didn’t expect so much from him, because he was the best of all our servants, that you can’t deny. The most competent, the most beloved.”