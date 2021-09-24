Employee uses loudspeaker to resign and goes viral; Look

An employee of a Walmart unit in Louisiana used an unusual method to resign. She used the loudspeaker at the establishment to complain about her salary and announce her departure from work.

According to Fox News, the employee is named Beth McGrath and lives in the town of Lafayette. The resignation scene was even recorded by the woman and published on her Facebook profile, on September 14, with more than 345,000 views.

“I’ve been working at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone here is overworked and underpaid. The service policy is optimistic. We are treated badly by management and customers every day. Whenever we have a problem with it. , we are told that we are replaceable,” she declared, for everyone in the store to hear.

“This company treats its elderly associates like shit,” the woman continued, before ending her speech by saying, “F*** the management and f*** this job.” She even calls a manager a “pervert”, possibly reporting harassment situations in the store.

After the controversy, Beth published another video on her social network advising people who go through the same precarious job situation.

“Don’t be afraid to talk about what bothers you, even if it ends with you,” he instructed.

In the most recent publication, the woman says that she has received many job offers, but that she is still trying to differentiate which ones are real in order to make a decision and define her future.