Empty, Prevent themed hospitals in SP resemble tourist sites – 24/09/2021

A woman dressed in black, as if anticipating grief, came through the automatic door with tears in her eyes. “The doctors said there’s nothing else to do,” she told family members waiting outside. It was embraced.

The entrance to Sancta Maggiore Paraíso Hospital, in the south of São Paulo, was crowded with caregivers on that gray afternoon, one day after the Prevent Senior health plan, owner of the hospital network specializing in the elderly, entered the CPI’s sights of Covid for hiding the deaths of clients in a study that tested the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine.

However, the subject was ignored by those who spent hours sitting on anteater benches in the pruned mini-garden, waiting for news of interned relatives. Summoned to testify at the commission this Wednesday (22), Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, executive director of Prevent, denied the accusations.

The withdrawal of coffee in the free machine was an opening for companions to drop their protective mask and breathe freely. If coffee was left over in the Paradise unit, the same could not be said of gel alcohol: the totem placed at the entrance to the hospital was empty and with a dry crust of the material at the tip of the dispenser.

A client in his 30s, who was waiting for news of a relative, believes that Prevent Senior has tested chloroquine by default, but has a caveat. “Still, it’s better than SUS.”

Sancta Maggiore Paraíso was the first hospital in the network equipped to treat patients with covid-19, and remains the only one to receive clients in infirmary beds. The Prevent Senior Institute, eight kilometers away, is intended for admissions to the ICU (intensive care unit).

In late March 2020, the City of São Paulo asked the state government for a sanitary intervention in three hospitals in the network, after registering a “cluster” of deaths by covid-19 — 79 of the 136 records so far. One of the units was Paraíso, which, according to the municipal health department, had previously been inspected for having on its staff professionals who did not report cases of contamination at the beginning of the pandemic. The Public Ministry even opened an inquiry to investigate the occurrence. According to the MP, he runs in secret from justice.

Paraíso Unit of Hospital Sancta Maggiore, in São Paulo Image: Henrique Santiago/UOL

‘The side of the truth’

A year and a half later, employees repeat the color and stir-fry hygiene protocols. But talking about the use of such a covid kit causes discomfort. “This is a media thing,” declared a Sancta Maggiore employee, who then acknowledged: “It was a protocol that wasn’t just for Prevent Senior, even a public hospital was using it.”

The employee seems unaware of what her executives are saying. Fernando Parrillo, in an interview with Folha this Thursday (23), did not deny that the agreement continues to prescribe drugs. “We respect medical autonomy, each professional prescribes what he considers best for his patient.” Batista Júnior’s speech to covid’s CPI, the day before, corroborates Parrillo’s.

At the hospital entrance, high-end cars, such as Asian-brand SUVs, arrive non-stop. Parking valets are always on hand to assist elderly people with limited mobility. Nurse assistants dressed in green and white look out if any patients need a wheelchair to enter the hospital.

One of Sancta Maggiore Paraíso’s nursing assistants, who declined to be identified, defended Prevent Senior CEO Fernando Carrillo, who said in a video he was “suffering unjust accusations through unfounded allegations.” With the visible fatigue of an on-call physician, he said that the care at the hospital is good, even though he “has difficulties”. Although Parrillo and Batista Jr. did not deny the continued administration of the “covid kit”, the official said he was unaware of any involvement of the company with the use of drugs without proven efficacy in the treatment of covid-19, even though he works directly in the health area. .

Sitting on a stool, he tried to rest as he craned his neck to see if any customers needed help. The official blames the press for putting Prevent Senior in the eye of the hurricane.

“You have to see the side of the truth, right? Does the company have its lawyers, its doctors? And the media, you know how the media is. I prefer to stay away from this business.”

Decoration of the Sancta Maggiore Russia Hospital, in Butantã Image: Henrique Santiago/UOL

scenographic hospitals

In addition to the owners having a rock band (Doctor Pheabes, the only band to perform at Rock in Rio and Lollapalooza in the same year, thanks to the company’s sponsorship of the events), Prevent Senior also mixes health with entertainment in its themed hospitals.

In them, where elective surgeries are the flagship, the decoration refers to tourist sites, to give the buildings a hotel feel. At Morumbi is what pays tribute to Dubai, with minarets painted on the walls, sofas forming a pattern of palm trees and the employees dressed as Emirates Airlines stewardesses.

The hospital with arabesques gained notoriety when Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan store chain, was admitted there with covid-19, along with his wife, Andrea. His mother, Regina Hang, died in another Prevent Senior unit. In videos, the entrepreneur regrets not having encouraged his mother to take the “covid kit” preventively. On Thursday (22), during the CPI session, the information came to light that Regina’s medical record omitted covid-19 on the death certificate. The report is in a dossier signed by 15 Prevent doctors, delivered to the Senate committee.

Facade of the Sancta Maggiore Dubai Hospital building, in São Paulo, which belongs to the Prevent Senior network Image: Andre Ribeiro/Futura Press/Folha

silence and turmoil

Butantã keeps a little piece of Russia little known by the people of São Paulo. That’s because Prevent Senior inaugurated in December 2020, in the building attached to the Emergency Room Sancta Maggiore, the Hospital Sancta Maggiore Russia, with thematic decoration that makes reference to the country.

While the rather ordinary facade of the emergency room features worn and grimy paintwork, the hospital that pays tribute to Moscow boasts an imposing entrance illustrating St. Basil’s Cathedral.

An elderly caregiver who did not know the neighborhood was anxiously awaiting the arrival of the bus at the stop in front of the hospitals, after keeping a lady company. “Look, it’s the Pinheiros Terminal,” she said, relieved, and motioned to the vehicle with her hand.

The uproar outside is not reflected in the thematic hospital. There, visitors check the room of their acquaintances on the latest technology totems, handled by an employee who acts as a receptionist. Entry is allowed, after passing through a face recognition camera.

That afternoon, earlier in the week, the most emotional scene in the unit was the attempt by a cleaning worker to unclog a toilet in the men’s bathroom. At the high tech reception, the receptionist’s challenge was to explain to a woman that this was not where the patients with covid-19 were.

The almost empty interior reproduces the same opulence seen from the outside: walls painted in blue, white and red, alluding to the colors of the Russian flag, a white grand piano and even an ecumenical space for prayers – with the image of Saint Mary on the wall.

The hospital’s silence contrasts with the turmoil that Prevent Senior lives outside. But this does not affect the positivity of those who work there. “It’s wonderful in here, a peace,” said an employee.