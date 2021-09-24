Enderson asks for support from Alvinegros in a reunion with fans of Botafogo: ‘They need to play with us’

After more than a year and a half, the fans of the Botafogo will be back at Nilton Santos Stadium next Sunday, in the match against Sampaio Corrêa, for the 26th round of the Serie B. The coach Enderson Moreira he stressed the need for support from fans, even after the defeat by CSA this Thursday, in Maceió.

– I hope our fans recognize all that we have done and dedicated ourselves. It’s a game in which he needs to play with us above all and believe. We came out of an extremely complicated position, a lot of people thought a lost year for Botafogo, and we managed to get back on track within the competition. Now we need this affection, this support mainly. May Botafogo go to the field this Sunday after so long and pass this affection on to all of us, welcome us and above all believe that this group can return the club to Serie A, which has always been Botafogo’s main objective in season,” Enderson said.

After the victories that made Botafogo react in a fantastic way in Serie B, Enderson always asked to keep his feet on the ground, remembering that the competition is treacherous. After the defeat to the CSA, the speech was the same.

– I see a lot of people who already classified our team as classified, which is a huge mistake. The competition is open, it has 39 points to be played and it could still bring many surprises. We created a good stability, but we need to remain firm, dedicated – asked the coach.

