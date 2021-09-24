Enderson defends Diego Loureiro after failure in Botafogo’s setback: ‘He was directly responsible for many victories’

The coach Enderson Moreira came out in defense of the goalkeeper Diego Loureiro after the failure of CSA’s first goal in the defeat of the Botafogo 2-0 this Thursday, in Maceió. The coach made a point of giving the archer confidence, citing that he was instrumental in many of the team’s victories in this Serie B.

– We need to be fair in the injustice that is football. Diego was directly responsible for many positive results, there’s a lot of collaboration from him in several victories we’ve had. He made a mistake, and when a goalkeeper makes a mistake, it’s often difficult to have someone who can save him. It happened, but you have all my confidence. He’s a hardworking, dedicated boy, with a lot of personality, who doesn’t omit himself. I have a lot of confidence and I’m sure our fans are together, because they know the quality and the championship he’s doing – Enderson stated, completing:

– We have to support him at this point, no one is charging more than himself. We are very happy with the championship that has been going on and for sure it will help us a lot this season.

Enderson was also asked about the return of Gatito Fernández, who has been working with the ball after a knee problem that took him off the field for nearly a year.

– It is very far to make any kind of prediction. He’s a reference, a national team player, but first of all he needs to come back and we need to have peace of mind to know when he’s coming back. We can’t be in a hurry in this situation – stressed the technician.

See Enderson’s responses at the press conference after CSA 2 x 0 Botafogo: