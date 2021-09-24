Engineer develops ‘giant purse’ to protect cars from flooding

An engineer residing in Port Aransas, Texas, United States, created a product that can help owners around the world: a kind of “spinning bag” to protect vehicles from flooding. The invention works as a kind of ziploc: hermetically sealed and made of waterproof material, the casing prevents the car from being flooded by water.

The idea comes from Rahel Abraham, who holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Houston. She designed and executed the product after the car was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, which hit the coast of the United States in 2017. The natural phenomenon caused floods that washed away her 2008 Infiniti G35 year: at the time, numerous cars were flooded in Port Aransas.

In addition to financial losses, Abraham spent about a month on foot, due to the extremely high demand for car rentals after the hurricane. Several of the engineer’s acquaintances had material losses: a neighbor of hers, whose income came from making art objects, lost all her production. Since then, she has been developing the pocket, which can involve vehicles and various other objects.

Product protected cars during flood simulations

The result of the engineer’s work is a casing made of synthetic material, of military origin. The ideal compound was found after a period of 9 months of tests, carried out in partnership with a Swiss company. In addition to being waterproof and highly resistant to weathering, the product is relatively light: it weighs about 13 kilos. When not in use, it can be stored in a kind of backpack.

Product went through a battery of tests

The inventor guarantees that only one person can wrap the vehicle with the flood protection bag: this operation takes about 10 minutes. When this process is completed, the opening line is on the upper side. So, it will remain out of water in a flood. In this case, the vehicle will start to float, but a set of anchoring straps (which is also part of the product) prevents it from being dragged.

The product has already started to be produced in series: the first batch is even sold out. The bag is available in three size options, with prices starting at US$399 (approximately R$2,100). In the United States, this value is lower than an insurance deductible, which averages US$500 (about R$2,600). Information is from the website the drive.