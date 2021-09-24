European Union wants to standardize input for cell phone, tablet and phone charger

THE European Union intends to impose a standard for mobile device battery charging ports such as cell phones and tablets, according to a proposal presented by the European Commission on Thursday (23).

The proposal has been in the works for over 10 years and the EU’s executive body cites environmental benefits and savings of 250 million euros a year for users.

Under the proposal, the USB-C connector will become the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and portable video game consoles. Chargers may be sold separately from devices.

The Commission said it did not act to target Apple and is only doing so because the companies have not agreed to a common standard despite a decade of discussions.

THE apple complained about the proposal. “We remain concerned that strict regulation requiring only one type of connector harms innovation rather than encourages it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world,” said the company that recently decided to remove chargers from your appliances.

The company also complained about the 24-month transition period for companies to comply with the legislation once it is adopted.

European Commission Commissioner for Industry Affairs Thierry Breton cited the current variety of different types of device charging cables. “My job is to end this sea of ​​snakes whenever possible,” he joked during an interview with journalists.

Breton also played down Apple’s complaints. “I’ve known these companies for years. Every time we come up with a proposal they start saying ‘ah! will be against innovation’. No, that’s not against innovation, it’s not against anyone. Like everything the Commission does, this is for the consumers,” he said.

Half of the chargers sold with cell phones in 2018 were compatible with USB micro-B ports, 29% with USB-C and 21% with Apple’s Lightning connector, according to the Commission.

The proposal needs to be approved by member countries and EU parliamentarians.