Eve, from Embraer, receives orders for 100 flying cars for Bristow – 09/23/2021 – Market

Aircraft maker Embraer said on Thursday (23) that its urban mobility arm Eve closed an agreement with Bristow to seek air operator certification for Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Bristow has announced orders for up to 100 aircraft that will be used in this agreement with deliveries expected to begin in 2026.

Embraer shares soared after the announcement, further boosted by a report by Goldman Sachs that raised the recommendation on the role from “neutral” to “buy”. The company’s shares on B3 were up 10.5% at 11:13 am, to R$23.60, while the Ibovespa appreciated by 1.2%. The ADR showed a gain of 10.7% in New York, to US$17.80 (R$93.94).

“The joint work will develop an urban air mobility operating model using Bristow’s experience in the safe transport of passengers and cargo around the world,” the company said in a statement.

According to the companies, the operating environment of the memorandum of understanding will focus on vehicle and “vertiport” design, regulatory development for the operating environment, certification and autonomous operation.

The companies plan to develop services to optimize the performance of aircraft and air traffic management systems, including for the unmanned.

In the report, analysts at Goldman Sachs said that Eve’s deals are not yet fully priced in Embraer’s stock, given the market values ​​of other eVTOL companies listed on the exchange.

“We raised Embraer from neutral to buy, with a potential increase of 50% to our new target price of US$23.00 (R$121.39) in 12 months the ADR, also underscoring the company’s firm exposure to the strength of regional and executive jet markets, improved operating performance and attractive ‘valuation’ of seven times the estimated Ebitda for 2023 embedded in current prices, analysts said.

“Regional jets are still below fully normalized levels. We expect positive estimates revisions and see stronger margins and cash flow as catalysts for this,” analysts wrote.

The electric aircraft market shows rapid expansion.

In July, Eve itself announced, together with Flapper, an on-demand private aviation platform, a partnership to develop the Urban Air Mobility market in Latin America, in a demonstration that electric vehicles are capable of regional operations.

In the communiqué then distributed, it was foreseen that Eve would provide Flapper with up to 25 thousand flight hours per year in the main cities of South America such as São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Belo Horizonte (MG), Santiago (Chile ) and Bogotá (Colombia) and Mexico City (Mexico).

On Tuesday (21), Gol, together with Grupo Comporte, an entity of its controlling shareholder, announced a partnership with Avolon for the acquisition and lease of 250 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The company expects to start operations with a Brazilian air network using eVTOL aircraft in mid-2025.