Even without guaranteed access, president of Cruzeiro wants Luxa for 2022

The president of Cruzeiro is on a private trip to Europe, where he visited Real Madrid, and is taking part in a management course approved by FIFA. Even away from Brazil, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues commented on the situation of Raposa, who still has no guarantee of access to Serie A, wants to keep coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo for 2022.

“Luxembourg is doing a great job at Cruzeiro. A 2022 project, we will sit down and, obviously, the priority is to talk to him, who is doing a good job at the club, who is well liked at the club, and to understand the he will, but on our part, that’s for sure. We really like Vanderlei, regardless of what happens, we’ll try to talk to build a project together for next year,” he said in an interview with Radio 98 Sports. 98FM, from Belo Horizonte.

Only the 13th place in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship with 31 points, 13 points away from the fourth place – the CRB -, the mission of access for Cruzeiro is very complicated. The mathematics department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) points out that the celestial team has only a 0.60% chance of moving up to the First Division.

Late wages and trip criticized

President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was criticized by fans for having traveled to Spain even with the team at a difficult time on and off the field: owing salaries and far from the possibility of access.

“The wage situation is complicated, everyone knows. When Luxembourg came, we had help from a partner of ours, who everyone knows. It wasn’t enough to get everything 100% up to date, but it helped a lot. there is still some delay. Anyway, and we continue with this delay. We work, we run after it, to catch up, always making it clear that it is the club’s priority,” he said.

“I take a course for FIFA. In fact, I was one of the few Brazilians selected worldwide to be able to take this course, and this time we had the face-to-face mode in Madrid. It’s a trip that has been scheduled for a long time. It’s amazing when this becomes news, even in a nasty way. A private trip, which I take advantage of to make institutional commitments as well. We end up talking to a lot of people, with businessmen, to put Cruzeiro in a scenario of returning to the credibility it lost long ago time,” he justified.