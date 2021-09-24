Evergrande ghost haunts again and Ibovespa drops after 3 hikes By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index fell on Friday, reverberating negative movement in global markets amid renewed fears that a collapse of developer Evergrande (OTC:) will cause a systemic crisis in China’s real estate and financial sectors , with possible implications worldwide.

Also embedding pessimism with the Brazilian economy after data from and consumer expectations, at 11:52 it retreated 1.2%, to 112,708.27 points, after having risen for three straight days. The financial turnover of the session was 8.3 billion reais.

In China, developer Evergrande has left global investors in doubt about whether they will receive interest that expired the day before. The company owes $305 billion and investors fear a systemic collapse of China’s financial system will reverberate around the world.

Around here, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) informed that the IPCA-15, a preview of the Brazilian official inflation, had in September the highest level for the month in 27 years.

“The result confirms our reading of high inflation in the short term, pressured both by the ongoing transfers of high production costs and by the effect of the acceleration in the prices of services”, wrote economist Ana Paula Tavares, from XP.

And the Getúlio Vargas Foundation revealed that Brazilian consumer confidence dropped to its lowest level in five months in September amid inflation fears, risk of energy crisis and economic and political uncertainties.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BRF (SA:) rose 1.4%. The day before, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the purchase of company shares by rival Marfrig (SA:), which advanced 0.2%. Marfrig already has almost 32% of BRF, owner of the Sadia and Perdigão brands.

– AMERICANAS (SA:) retreated 4.8%, showing greater investor pessimism with new signs of persistently high inflation in the country, which raises expectations of an even greater tightening of monetary policy, which should harm consumption. In the sector, GRUPO SOMA (SA:) fell 3.2%, while MAGAZINE LUIZA (SA:) was down 2.8%.

– HAPVIDA (SA:) was down 2.1%. The company said earlier that its offer for the HB Saúde Group was approved and expects to spend 383.5 million reais to buy 59% of HB’s shareholders, the portion of those who approved the proposal.

– BTG PACTUAL (SA:) was back 3.2%, illustrating how investors preferred to divest banking stocks after a robust rally over the past three sessions. BRADESCO (SA:) was down 1.45% and ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) was down by 1%.

– PETROBRAS (SA:) retreated 0.3%, despite the rise in international barrel prices. PETRORIO (SA:) led the index’s gains, up 3.8%.

– VALE (SA:) shrank 1.2%, with the return of fears linked to China and the possible impacts on exports to that market. On the same path, CSN (SA:) lost 3.3%, while USIMINAS (SA:) had a 2.5% decline.