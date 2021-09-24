Evergrande ignores investors and returns to bring down Stock Exchanges – 09/24/2021 – Market

Chinese developer Evergrande did not contact foreign investors to discuss the payment of US$ 83.5 million (R$ 445 million) in interest on bonds that matured on Thursday (23). The lack of communication increased investors’ perception of risk, affecting the markets this Friday (24). The Brazilian Stock Exchange and the main indices in Europe opened in decline.

At 11:31 am, the Ibovespa fell 0.77% to 113,180 points. The London stock exchanges (-0.17%), Paris (-0.81%) and Frankfurt (-0.70%) also operated in decline. On Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P 500 were up 0.17% and 0.08%, while Nasdaq retreated 0.36%.

The dollar rose 0.64% to R$5.3460.

Vale (VALE3), which is the main buyer of its iron ore production in the Chinese market, retreated 0.77% and led the list of the most traded shares of B3.

Petrobras (PETR4), rose 0.15%, driven by the price of Brent oil, which advanced 0.58%, quoted at US$ 77.70 (R$ 414.44).

Evergrande, whose total liabilities are estimated at US$305 billion (R$1.6 trillion), had a deadline until this Thursday to pay US$83.5 million (R$445 million) in interest to foreign investors, but the company it didn’t even give creditors any satisfaction, according to sources consulted by the Reuters news agency.

The developer still has a grace period of 30 days to settle this debt and, only if it does not meet the deadline, the default will be confirmed.

Different treatment was given to Chinese investors, who this week received payments for bonds traded on the domestic market.

“Beijing’s view is that foreign bondholders are largely Western institutions and therefore may receive different treatment,” said Karl Clowry, a partner at Addleshaw Goddard.

China’s central bank made a new injection of resources into the banking system on Friday, which is considered a sign of support for the markets. But officials remain silent on Evergrande’s plight and China’s state media have given no sign of an eventual bailout package.

Despite the attention turned to the outside world, new negative news about the Brazilian economy did not pass by.

With gasoline and electricity more expensive, the preview of official inflation accelerated to 1.14% in September, beating expectations. Most, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, projected a rise of 1.03%.

The rate is the highest for the month since the beginning of the Real Plan, in 1994, when it was 1.63%.

Despite the above-expected high, there is still no expectation that the 2021 inflation will go beyond 8.5%, according to Étore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos.

“We believe that it is unlikely that our annual forecast will go far from the 8.3% to 8.4% range for 2021”, he says.

(With Reuters)