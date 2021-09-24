Evergrande’s pending payment opens a month of uncertainty

(Bloomberg) — China Evergrande’s uncharacteristic silence on interest payments on a dollar bond that expired on Thursday puts focus on what might happen during the 30-day grace period.

The world’s most indebted developer showed no signs of having paid the $83.5 million coupon, which has a grace period before any default can be declared.

Some Chinese companies have already used grace periods to make interest payments: Shandong Ruyi Technology last year, for example, and Qinghai Provincial Investment in 2019. For several years, Glorious Property made multiple interest payments during grace periods , including at least once on the last day.

These precedents indicate the clearest way to avoid a default. While China has encouraged the market to more accurately price risk, officials must strike a balance between fighting moral hazard and preventing broader contagion after corporate debt defaults rose to a record high this year.

Debt settlement may offer another path. In December 2019, holders of a bond maturing at 2 billion yuan ($310 million) from Peking University Founder closed a deal for a two-month extension during the local note’s grace period. In the end, the group did not pay on the extended date, as the conglomerate was subjected to a judicial debt restructuring. The plan received approval last July.

know more

Evergrande’s grace period gives you more time to raise funds. Last week, the developer said it had made “no material progress” in selling stakes in its electric vehicle and property management units. In a recent meeting with Evergrande representatives, regulators urged the company to proactively communicate with bond lenders to avoid a default, according to a person familiar with the matter.

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related