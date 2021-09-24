Ex-cop appeals sentence for murder of George Floyd – News

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, filed an appeal in a Minnesota district court on Thursday, citing 14 complaints related to his trial.

Floyd’s murder in May 2020, asphyxiated after Chauvin spent nearly 10 minutes with his knee on the victim’s neck, sparked massive protests in the United States against racism and police brutality.

On the last night of the term, the 45-year-old former cop filed an appeal in Minnesota district court, in which he accuses the state of harmful misconduct and cites a list of issues such as jury selection.

Chauvin’s appeal, who had a history of excessive use of force, criticizes the court for not accepting a postponement or change of venue for the trial, and for refusing to isolate the jury during the trial.

The former policeman was filmed kneeling over the neck of Floyd, who was 46, indifferent to the man’s complaints of pain or the pleas of people passing by.

The scene, which was posted on social media by a woman, quickly went viral. Before he died, Floyd, in despair, repeated: “I can’t breathe.”

The images took thousands to the streets in the United States and abroad, with demonstrations to demand an end to racism and police brutality.

Chauvin and three other officers participated in Floyd’s arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill at a store in Minneapolis, a northern US city with nearly 400,000 residents.

The other agents who participated in the operation are expected to be judged next year.

ten hours of deliberation

In the documents presented, Chauvin says he has no income or legal representation for the appeals process. A defense fund that paid for legal aid during the trial was closed after the sentence was announced.

The former police officer, who appeared in court during the six weeks of the trial, did not testify, invoking a Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Chauvin’s lawyer alleged that the agent followed police procedures at the time and that Floyd’s death was caused by health problems, aggravated by drug use.

But at the end of the trial, which received extensive press coverage, the jury found him guilty of murder after just 10 hours of deliberation.

In June, the judge decreed a 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence, to the relief of many racial equality activists who feared an acquittal.

The victim’s family lawyer declared the sentence a “historic” step towards racial reconciliation in the United States.