Ex-Corinthians and São Paulo, Jadson is announced as Avaí’s reinforcement for the season’s sequel

Midfielder Jadson has a new house. After leaving the Athletic-PR, the 37-year-old experienced player was announced, this Thursday (23), as a reinforcement of the Hawaii for the dispute of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

The midfielder arrives at the Santa Catarina club on loan from the Drilling until the end of the current season, with salaries supported by the Curitiba team. Your main mission will be to assist the Lion in the fight for access to Serie A.

“Every athlete has ambition and I’m still trying to play and Avaí has ​​opened the doors, I think it’s important for every human being, in all areas. I want to add to the group. I came here with this objective and with the I’m thinking of moving up. I would like to thank President Mario Celso Petralha, who helped me come here. I can imagine achieving this goal of reaching Serie A”, declared Jadson, at a press conference.

It is worth remembering that Avaí has ​​until this Friday (24) to regularize the new reinforcement in the CBF’s IDB, the deadline for new enrollments in Series B.

THE MIDDLE @jadson_10 IT’S THE LION! Welcome to Maior de Santa Catarina! 🦁👊🏻#NewReforçoDoLão pic.twitter.com/wWqApXhaRY — Avaí Futebol Clube (@AvaiFC) September 23, 2021

Jadson has not been on the field since September 8, in the defeat of Athletico by 2-1 against Cascavel, in the Paraná Championship. In the current season, the midfielder played 21 games, scored three goals and even provided an assist.

revealed by Drilling, Jadson spent more than seven years in Europe, for the Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and returned to Brazil in 2012, to work in the São Paulo. in addition to the Tricolor, also went through the Corinthians, before returning to the Arena da Baixada in 2020.