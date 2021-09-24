Ex-Grêmio, Pedro Rocha hits a great shot from outside the area and leaves Athletico near the end of the Sudamericana; watch

Athletico’s 2×1 victory over Peñarol away from home this Thursday, leaving the Brazilian club very close to the South American final, had the signature of striker Pedro Rocha. In the second half, with the score equalized in 1×1, the former gremista player hit a strong kick with his right leg and found the rival nets.

The move came from a rebound from outside the area and Pedro did not think twice about hitting first, surprising the goalkeeper:

Pedro Rocha hits a nice kick to break the tie. His first goal for the club! Peñarol 1×2 Athletic #South American pic.twitter.com/YvbtrwtaJ3 — rout Info (read the fixed) (@rout__info) September 24, 2021

“Very special night! Too happy to score the first goal with the Hurricane shirt. Big win for the group! God is faithful”, wrote Pedro on social networks after the victory – see the post:

Before agreeing with Athletico, Pedro Rocha had his name linked to Grêmio, but a financial demand made by Spartak Moscow, from Russia, left the negotiation farther from happening. For the tricolor, his great moment was when he scored two goals in the 3×1 victory over Atlético-MG for the final of the 2016 Copa do Brasil, at Mineirão.

Athletico now has a tie at the Arena da Baixada in the return match to guarantee the decision, which could even be 100% Brazilian. In the other match, Bragantino scored 2-0 at home against Libertad and takes a good advantage to Paraguay.

Regarding Grêmio, Pedro Rocha’s Athletico is exactly the next opponent in the Brasileirão, in a game that takes place on Sunday, 18:15. The team from Rio Grande do Sul continues fighting to escape relegation, being 18th with 22 points.