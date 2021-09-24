Ex-Manchester City says that Thiago Silva ‘plays in a suit’ and remembers when he criticized the Brazilian: ‘Now it’s easy to praise’

When did you get to Chelsea, many people did not believe that Thiago Silva could achieve the same success that made him famous in teams like Fluminense and Milan. After all, at age 35, the defender did not have his contract renewed by PSG and went to Premier League, known for the great intensity and speed of the games.

After one season, the Brazilian ended with no doubt: he became the absolute titleholder of coach Thomas Tuchel and won the dreamed of Champions League with safe performances even about to turn 37 years old.

“It was a surprise for me and for everyone. But when it comes to Thiago, a super professional who always took care of himself, it’s normal. He manages to cut corners with experience and guide his teammates to position themselves better so that he doesn’t have to run so much on the covers,” said former defender Gláuber Berti, who defended the Manchester City in the 2009/2010 season, to the ESPN.com.br.

Brazilians know the difficulties of playing in such a competitive league like few others.

“It’s a championship that demands a lot from the defender because it combines a lot of intensity, physical strength, technique and speed. Attackers are true athletes, and the defender needs to know how to get out into the game. The teams play with the defense lines there in the middle of the field “, he said.

Thiago Silva celebrates goal against Tottenham Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of the first Brazilian defenders to play in the Premier League, the former defender of palm trees and Atlético-MG surrenders to his compatriot’s performance.

“I consider Thiago to be one of the best defenders of Brazil of all times. Did he have a problem in the 2014 World Cup? I disagree. On the contrary, he always called for the responsibility, he was slapped and he’s not afraid to play”.

“He plays in a suit, the technical quality he has is very rare in a defender. Everyone who criticized him, I rebutted. Now it’s easy to praise. Thiago has played at a high level for many years.”

Since he was signed, Thiago Silva has scored three times for Chelsea, the last of them against Tottenham, last weekend.

“His fit at Chelsea was very good in this adaptation to the Premier League. At first, it seemed that his teammates protected him more in marking, but now you see him chasing the guys up there and coming back at the same intensity. high level at his side, his qualities stand out. His potential is enabled by his teammates.”

Thiago should be on the field in the duel against Manchester City, which will be the reissue of the last Champions League final won by Blues.

“It will be a wonderful duel and I’m very anxious. City need to win not to let Chelsea open the advantage, because that up front can decide the championship”, concluded the Brazilian.