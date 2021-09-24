Ex-wife accuses player of sexual violence after daughter’s funeral

Evander Kane, a San Jose Sharks NHL player, is being charged with domestic and sexual violence by his ex-wife, Anna Kane. The information was released by the American newspaper The Mercury News.

According to the publication, Anna claimed in the divorce case that the hockey player had “a history of domestic violence”. “At the beginning of our marriage, it was verbal abuse, but I ended up becoming his punching bag,” the woman wrote.

In the lawsuit, Anna Kane said that in March 2019 Evander forced her to give oral sex after the funeral of the former couple’s daughter. The sexual assaults would have happened on other occasions as well.

“Evander again forced me, against my will, to have sex with him, even though I didn’t heal,” Anna claimed.

At another time, the woman said she was verbally and physically attacked after a dinner with other Sharks players. “Evander was yelling at me and threatened to hurt me even more if I ‘disobeyed’ him and drank without him,” he said.

These aren’t the only charges involving Evander Kane. The player was even investigated for an alleged addiction to gambling by the NHL. The league even found out if the athlete had bet on games in the competition.