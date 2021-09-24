Exclusive: TV Globo wants Ivete Sangalo on Sundays in 2022 | Lo Bianco

reproduction Ivete Sangalo is a strong name for Sundays in 2022 on TV Globo

TV Globo continues to strictly monitor the movement of Sunday programming at the station. As this columnist said exclusively earlier in this column, the network has been conducting, through specific websites and applications, opinion and audience surveys about the future of Sundays in the house. And what this columnist has now discovered is that singer Ivete Sangalo’s name is on the lips of Plimplim executives as a strong name to fill a spot on Sunday’s schedule from 2022.

This week, directors and executives of the house held a meeting to discuss scenarios for next year in the Sunday program. During this meeting, it was considered that the new program of the presenter Fernanda Gentil has a forecast of three months, that is, only one season was planned for the time being. And at this meeting it was also mentioned that, by the end of the year, Domingão with Huck needs to reach more than 20 rating points, which has not happened yet. That’s because after the 19th – when Luciano Huck presented the third program – advertisers started to charge the station (due to contractual issues) for the numbers that Faustão delivered to the programming. And there are no guarantees that this can happen on a regular basis, mainly due to the high level of rejection that Angelica’s husband faces from the public.

The surprise is that at this meeting the executives and directors of TV Globo – such as the general direction of entertainment – did not spare praise for the singer and now presenter Ivete Sangalo. Everyone agreed that it should go on Sundays based on the new schedule that will be announced in 2022. And this does not necessarily come up against the presenter Luciano Huck, but rather on the permanence of the presenter Fernanda Gentil on the Sunday schedule.

One of the executives present said that it would be interesting to test, for example, a special edition of The Masked Singer Brasil on these next Sundays, to assess Ivete Sangalo’s performance in relation to Sunday audience ratings. There were many compliments directed at the singer. Those present said that Ivete is ‘cheerful, spontaneous, in addition to captivating and thrilling the public’. It was also considered that the brunette has strong appeal and engagement on social media with her followers.

During this meeting, executives and directors said several times that Sunday on TV Globo needs to continue ‘less assistentialist and more joyful’. Even this columnist had the secure information that a brewery would already be interested in giving a millionaire contribution to advertise on Sundays with Ivete Sangalo in the program.

TV Globo executives ended this meeting saying that ‘taking Ivete Sangalo for Sundays – and not Saturdays next year – would be almost a necessity’, in addition to representing a healthy break in the tradition of men’s monopoly, who for years were on ahead of the Sunday schedule. Still on the meeting, a famous director said that there is no longer any doubt that the brunette has presented a performance on the broadcaster ‘happy and exciting’. The meeting ended concluding that the name of Ivete Sangalo must now be studied carefully.

Also according to reliable sources who transit between the program’s programming executive, the possibility of Ivete entering Sunday’s programming next year will be considered with new seasons of The Masked Singer. Directors and advertisers assessed that this program on Sundays ‘would be a great achievement’. One of them considered that the possibility of a new program – with a new format – being purchased for her would not be ruled out either.

The point is that the meeting ended making one thing very clear: Ivete is very close to an even bigger moment at the network. The Sunday group evaluates her as the best name for a possible big news in next year’s schedule.