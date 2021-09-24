Exemption from PIS/Cofins should not increase volumes of corn imported in Brazil

Specialist points out that domestic corn is below the import parity and should continue with downward pressure due to the drop in exports

podcast Interview with Roberto Carlos Rafael – Germinar Corretora on the impact of Pis/Cofins on the sector

The Federal Government published on Thursday (23) the Provisional Measure (MP) that exempts the taxation of PIS and Cofins for corn imports, an alternative that should mainly benefit animal protein producers that operate outside the drawback system, according to the analyst at Germinar Corretora, Roberto Carlos Rafael.

According to information from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), the measure was proposed by the responsible for the Pasta, Tereza Cristina as a way to relieve the cost of external acquisition with a focus on increasing the internal offer, seeking to reduce price pressure and costs of animal breeders, as the grain is an important input in the feed of cattle, swine and poultry.

The MP, which takes effect from October 1st, ends on December 31st, but as Rafael explains, it can be postponed if necessary.

“As corn prices on the domestic market have been dropping due to a series of factors and are already below the import parity, at the moment, even with this measure, we should not see large volumes of imported cereal entering Brazil,” he said.

For the animal protein producer who claimed this, among other measures to support the purchase of corn, and who have been pressured by production costs, the tax exemption should reduce the import cost by 9.25% or R$ 9 per bag.

“Currently, corn arrives at the ports costing around R$ 102.00 per bag, and with tax exemption, it should reach R$ 92.00/R$ 93.00. However, the advantage must be greater for those states closer to the ports, such as those in the south of the country, Espírito Santo and Norteste,” he adds.

On the side of the Brazilian corn producer, the analyst points out that it is necessary to closely monitor market fluctuations to determine the best trading moments, since, despite the downward pressure on prices, sales prices continue to be positive to farmers.

Rafael highlights that, in addition to the increase in imports that we are witnessing this year, exports are decreasing weekly, leaving more cereal volumes available for the domestic market.

To give you an idea, exports, which at the beginning of the year were estimated at 35 million tons, are now expected to be between 15 and 19 million tons, and may even be smaller than that, as there is no new business happening.

If Brazilian exports end 2021 below 19 million tons, Rafael believes that higher cereal stocks will start the new crop, which added to the prospect of 15% increase in the production of the 21/22 summer crop may increase even more the national offer and press the quotes in the first half of 2022.