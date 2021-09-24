Far Cry 6 without ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X to reach 60 FPS • Eurogamer.pt

Ubisoft had to make a commitment on PS5 and Xbox Series X versions | S to reach 60 frames per second.

Stephanie Brenham, leader of the 3D programming team at Ubisoft, explained to WCCF Tech that the ray tracing functionality is unique to the PC version. The reason is simple: the priority on consoles was optimization and performance.

“Ray tracing is a PC-only feature. On consoles, our goal was to take advantage of new hardware capabilities, optimize performance to reach 4K and 60 FPS, and also ensure that all the new game features like the dynamic weather system, are supported on all platforms,” ​​Brenham said.

The PC version will have other features that don’t exist on consoles, such as unlocked FPS, support for ultra wide monitors, adjustable FOV, as well as DXR reflections and shadows. However, things like better sea simulation, HD textures, and longer horizon distances are common to new consoles and PCs.

Far Cry 6 to arrive on October 7th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.