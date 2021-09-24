Father Fábio de Melo remembers his mother and speaks of a sign from heaven

Father Fábio de Melo remembered his mother, Ana Maria, who died in March this year after complications caused by Covid-19, after having an experience. To followers on his social network, he told that a bee walked over his hand, which has a tattoo of the insect in honor of his mother.

“Last year, when my mother was still alive, I had a bee tattooed on my hand. It was a tribute to her, symbol of her eternal presence in me. Today, in front of the Sanctuary of Guadalupe, I was reflecting on the phrase Our Lady said to the Indian Juan Diego: ‘I’m not here, that I’m your mother?’ I remembered the countless times my mother had said the same thing to me, even though she didn’t use the words, just giving me the hug that protected me, the look that welcomed me, the kiss that forgave me. It was impossible to hold back the tears. Suddenly, I felt movement in my left hand. I opened my eyes and saw a bee resting on Aninha, the little bee of my tattoo”, he said.

“She stayed with me for about 10 minutes. It walked over my hands, then flew… And here I am, grateful for the delicacy of the event, certain that my mother and Our Lady are already friends, companions for eternity. And that today, even though I didn’t deserve it, they prepared a gift for me, an eternal record in my memory. Thank you, my mothers”, said the priest.

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence