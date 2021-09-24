Fátima Bernardes joins William Bonner against Bolsonaro and rocks

Fatima Bernardes publicly supported William Bonner in criticism against the speech of Jair Bolsonaro at the UN General Assembly this week. The presenter recommended that followers see the the ex-husband’s outburst in Jornal Nacional.

The holder of the Meeting shared on her Instagram Stories the video in which Bonner talks about Bolsonaro’s trip to New York for the UN event. She recommended that followers watch what the JN anchor said and returned to demonstrate against the president’s stance.

“If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth watching… And reflecting”, wrote Fatima in the post.

William Bonner exposes lies in JN

In the Jornal Nacional on Tuesday (21), Bonner criticized the speech made by Bolsonaro at the assembly of the United Nations. The journalist also said that the president omitted information and lied during the event with world leaders.

“The president of Brazil fulfilled the tradition of giving the opening speech of the General Assembly of the United Nations. Speaking for 12 minutes in front of leaders of nations around the world, it was as if President Jair Bolsonaro was addressing exclusively his most loyal base of supporters.”, needled the presenter of JN.

“Omitted investigations into suspected corruption in the purchase of vaccines; lied about the scale of the 7 September demonstrations; and, to the greatest surprise of those who listened, the president of Brazil once again defended the use of drugs that were proven to be ineffective against covid”, shot William Bonner.

Fatima Bernardes detonates Bolsonaro

At the meeting last Tuesday (21), Fatima also criticized Jair Bolsonaro. The Globo presenter rejected the president’s speech at the event held in the United States. She stated that felt ashamed with his words, who spoke in a denial tone and with attacks on the press.

“[Tem que ter] vaccine and conscience, not denial. Very hard to hear this, it’s embarrassing to hear that in front of so many world leaders who are struggling and often they do not have access to the vaccine because they are poor countries, you hear from a president who is against a city hall to demand proof of vaccination for the safety of all.”said Bonner’s ex.

The head of the Meeting said she was saddened by the news that people who were treated with the so-called “Kit Covid” and died. In addition, he also criticized the lack of vaccines in some places across the country.

“The recent ‘Fantastic’ denunciation of people who died from early treatment attempts, Kit Covid. I get sad. I am very sorry that we have to talk about this when we should be saying that there are places where no vaccine arrived in Brazil”, declared Fátima Bernardes.