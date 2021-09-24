Federal collection breaks record of R$ 146.5 billion in August and maintains growth | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education IRS released information on Thursday

The federal collection was R$ 146.463 billion in the month of August. According to data from the Federal Revenue, released on Thursday, the amount of federal tax and contribution collection in the month represents an increase of 7.25% compared to the same month of the previous year, already discounted for inflation.

From January to August, the total of taxes and contributions paid to the tax authorities was R$ 1.199 trillion, an amount 23.53% above that registered in the same period in 2020. According to the tax authorities, it is the largest collection for the month and period in the historical series since 2000.

This year, only the month of January registered a decrease compared to last year. In the other months, the tax authorities registered advances and the collection was record for the month in February, March, April and May.

The government uses the successive increases in the level of tax revenue as an argument for the government to promote tax reform. The logic is that tax collection increases will turn into tax cuts, and that this level already reached will not decline. The proposal to change the Income Tax (IR) rules, essential to pay for Brazil’s Auxílio next year, was made based on this premise.

According to the Revenue, once again the explanation for the positive result is based on non-recurring factors. Extraordinary payments of Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) totaled R$29 billion between January and August this year, against R$2.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. The tax authorities also highlight the growth in compensation, which grew 30% in the period.