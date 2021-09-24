Federal collection rises 7.25% and breaks record in August – 09/23/2021 – Market

The Internal Revenue Service registered a collection of R$ 146.5 billion in August, a record for the month, already considering figures updated by inflation. The result represents a real growth of 7.25% compared to August last year.

Compared to the same period in 2019, when there was no impact of the pandemic, the data for August 2021 registered a real increase of almost 9%. The balance was released by the Ministry of Economy this Thursday (23).

From January to August, tax collection totaled R$ 1.199 trillion. This means a real increase of 23.5% compared to the same period last year, and also a record in the historical series started in 1995.

Despite the positive data, the revenue growth lost strength. The increase in revenues was 67% above inflation in May, 46% in June and 30% in July, rising to 6% in August.

According to the Revenue, last month’s data should be celebrated because the basis for comparison is August 2020, a period in which companies reopened and activity resumed after the cooling of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s level is also higher than that of 2019.

In recent months, the federal tax collection has performed above the government’s initial expectations for 2021.

In the Revenue assessment, the result reflects the resumption of economic activity. There was positive change in industrial production and in the sale of goods and services in the period.

“Tax collection has been a positive surprise. The amounts collected each month have been higher than the various forecasts made on a recurring basis. This performance proves that the collection trajectory is sustainable and has an important structural component”, said the secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Barroso Tostes Neto.

In August, there was a real increase of 42% in the collection of Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income. There was an increase of BRL 7.6 billion in this account, compared to August 2020, but BRL 5 billion are considered extraordinary collections.

There was also a 343% gain in IOF (Financial Operations Tax), but this gain is skewed because last year the government provisionally reduced this tax to ease the economy during the coronavirus health crisis.