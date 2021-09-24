Felipe Melo defines the importance of Derby for Palmeiras: “It’s a war against our enemy” | palm trees

Amidst the dispute with Atlético-MG for a place in the Libertadores final, Palmeiras will have the derby against Corinthians this Saturday, by Brasileirão, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

For those who think that the team will not give importance to Derby for being focused on continental competition, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo makes it clear how Verdão sees the confrontation.

– We have to keep this retrospective, we have to keep humility above all, keep our heads on straight. Understand that it’s a war. More than a classic, it’s a war against our biggest rival, against our enemy. That defines the championship, games like that define the squad, coach – he said.

Felipe Melo, midfielder of Palmeiras, at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Felipe Melo cited the good recent record against Corinthians (he hasn’t lost any of the last seven Derbis) and placed the game, along with the duel with Atlético-MG for Libertadores, as a key moment for Palmeiras’ season.

– We spent a moment, and I included myself, without beating them. It was very difficult for us, we managed to change that. Today we are a few games without losing to them. This changes all the time.

– We are working a lot because we had a final on Tuesday, we have this war now and then another final. You have to know that this will completely change the landscape of our season, and we hope it will be for the good. We are working hard to bring the three points to our Academy – he completed.

Palmeiras is currently the vice-leader of Brasileirão, seven points behind Atlético-MG. The game against Corinthians will be at 7pm on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena.

In Libertadores, after the 0-0 draw in the first leg, at Allianz Parque, Verdão plays for a draw with goals at Mineirão on Tuesday to go to the final. Whoever wins, obviously, passes. New goalless equality leads to penalties.