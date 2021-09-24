Fiancee, Pocah reports attacks for being outspoken bisexual

This Thursday (23), on Bisexual Visibility Day, Pocah he opened his heart on the process of discovering sexuality and reflected on the attacks of biphobia already suffered even by the LGBTQIA+ community itself.

The ex-BBB singer, who is engaged to businessman Ronan Souza, said that the understanding of sexual orientation emerged during adolescence. “Around I was 14, it caught my attention that I was more attracted to girls than to boys. And in my friendship cycle, the friends were always with boys and I was there, you know, with a candle, left over, and I didn’t want to be with anyone”, he said in an interview with journalist Bárbara Correa, from the newspaper Estadão.

Advertising Unable to load ad

+ Check out the famous people who already had sex

Pocah reported that family issues involving religion and fear of judgment overwhelmed her to some extent. “I still had the issue of my family, which is evangelical, and also my faith. This gave me a certain fear of sharing what I was feeling and they wouldn’t understand. At that time I simply kept what I was feeling and postponed this experience”, he remembered.

The funkeira from Rio de Janeiro also regretted that cases of prejudice are still existing today within the community around bisexuality. “My sexuality has been questioned many times. Especially when I went public to reveal that I was bisexual. I read things like ‘now everyone is bi’, ‘bi who only dates men’”, she said, who reflected: “I’m glad that I understand myself today, I accept myself, I have a different mind and I know that life belongs to each one of us”, he pointed out.

SEE MORE: Pocah surprises and reveals how many times she had sex with Ronan in 24h