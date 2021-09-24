Find out if you took a dose of Coronavac banned by Anvisa and what you should do

The immunization of Bahia against covid-19 has already faced lack of doses, suspension of vaccination and, now, application of CoronaVac banned by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab), 4,161 people received doses from batches that are prohibited from being used. The folder has not yet completed a survey of how many and which city halls immunized Bahians with the doses.

The interdiction of batches was motivated by the filling of doses having taken place in a manufacturing plant in China, which was not inspected and approved for Authorization for Emergency Use in Brazil. Anivsa even classifies these lots as “irregular products” and explains that not even a visit to the Chinese factory would be enough to allow their use. “Performing a face-to-face inspection in China would not dispel the motivations that led to the precautionary ban on batches, as they are illegal products,” he said in a statement.

“In view of the information presented by the Butantan Institute and considering the characteristics of the product and the complexity of the manufacturing process, since vaccines are sterile (injectable) products that must be manufactured under strict aseptic conditions, the agency deemed it necessary to adopt a precautionary measure with the purpose of mitigating a potential health risk”, justified.

On the other hand, in a document sent to Anvisa, the Butantan Institute assures that the doses of these batches indicate safety and quality, despite the factory not having been inspected. Butantan is responsible for the production of CoronaVac in Brazil and, for them, the doses applied do not pose risks.

Even so, according to Sesab, Anvisa, working with municipal surveillance, will monitor the adverse reactions of those who took the suspended vaccines. In turn, Anvisa said that the monitoring of vaccinated people is the responsibility of the vaccine importer – in this case, the Butantan Institute – and the National Immunization Program (PNI). “For all vaccines and medicines, Anvisa strongly advises that the notification of suspected adverse events is made, if they occur,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state ministry is officiating the municipalities that received the banned lots to return, as determined by the agency itself on Wednesday (22).

“We now request that the municipalities render accounts and return the lots and register the applied doses in the nominal system”, explained to Sesab, in a note.

Find out if you were one of the 4,000 irregularly immunized

In total, Bahia received 575,980 doses of the banned vaccine, 571,280 on September 1st and 4,700 on July 27th. Quantities refer to batches 202107101H, 202107102H and L202106038. You can check on your vaccination card or on the Connect SUS platform if you have taken a dose of any of these batches.

Of the vaccines received in Bahia, 234,380 were delivered to 294 municipalities. All have already been notified to stop the vaccination of specific batches. Across Brazil, the Ministry of Health distributed 25 batches of 42 that are committed. In total, there are 12 million doses that were distributed in the country and could not be used. Another 9 million ampoules were not even sent to the states, totaling a loss of 21 million.

According to Anvisa, it is the vaccine importer’s responsibility to disable the banned batches, that is, to give them some destination. “The form of destruction is at the discretion of the importer, and the products can be returned to Sinovac or destroyed,” he explained. At G1, Butantan stated that, for the time being, it will only collect the doses.

Anvisa’s decision to ban these immunizers was only announced on September 4, a day after Butantan informed the agency that Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac had sent bottled doses to Brazil in uninspected facilities.

Anvisa also highlights that CoronaVac remains authorized in the country and has a favorable benefit-risk ratio for its use in Brazil. This means that the agency’s decision does not affect the other doses of CoronaVac that have already been or will be delivered to Bahia. They have proven safety, quality and effectiveness.

The Butantan Institute and the Ministry of Health were contacted, but did not respond until the text was closed.

Questions and answers about banned vaccines:

How do I know if I was one of those who took the unprotected vaccine?

Check your vaccination card or on the Connect SUS platform if you have taken a dose of CoronaVac from any of these batches: 202107101H, 202107102H and L202106038.

I was one of 4,000 irregularly immunized. And now?

The Butantan Institute claims that irregular doses have safety and quality. Earlier this month, the government of São Paulo said it had not registered complications with the applied vaccines. In Bahia, Sesab says that Anvisa, working with municipal surveillance, will monitor the adverse reactions of those who took the suspended vaccines. On the other hand, Anvisa says that the monitoring of vaccinated people is the responsibility of the vaccine importer – in this case, the Butantan Institute – and of the National Immunization Program (PNI).

But are there any recommendations for those who took this vaccine?

No. Anvisa only says that, for all vaccines and medicines, the orientation is to notify suspected adverse events, if they occur.

Will I need to take another dose to replace the one I took?

It is not known yet. To G1, the director of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, stated that those who took a dose of the suspended batch “are people who will be observed and, obviously, any need for vaccination adjustments for the future will be done”.

Is it okay to take doses from other batches of CoronaVac?

No. Anvisa highlighted that CoronaVac remains authorized in the country and has a favorable benefit-risk ratio for its use in Brazil. This means that the agency’s decision does not affect the other doses of CoronaVac that have already been or will be delivered to Bahia. They have proven safety, quality and effectiveness.

Irregularly vaccinated are only 0.03% of doses applied in Bahia

Until 4 pm on Thursday (23), according to Sesab, Bahia had already applied 14.6 million vaccines, 9.5 million of which as the first dose, 4.8 million for the second dose, 257 thousand doses single and 29 thousand booster dose, also called the third dose. Thus, the 4,000 irregular vaccines applied in the states correspond to only 0.03% of the total.

In Bahia, more than 5 million people have already completed the vaccination schedule and are fully immunized. This represents 33.97% of the entire population of Bahia of 15 million inhabitants. If only those who took the first dose are considered, the percentage of vaccination is 63.43%.

In Salvador, the Secretary of Health, Léo Prates, stated that 100% of the public aged 35 or over has already been vaccinated with the first dose. In this calculation, those registered in the Unified Health System (SUS) are considered. Also according to the incumbent, the number of 125,000 people over 18 who had not yet attended to get vaccinated dropped to 59,000.

On Thursday there was a joint effort to apply the second dose of the vaccine in Salvador, in addition to the application of a booster dose. The application of the first dose was suspended. The capital of Bahia has already applied 2 million first doses and 1.2 million inhabitants have completed the vaccination schedule.