Find out which 4 teas are perfect for your health!

Who has never heard that teas are good for your health? For many illnesses, especially colds or flu, from time to time, grandparents recommended taking teas to improve nasal congestion, calm the cough, or even to make better digestion after a meal that did not go well.

In addition, this drink can help reduce stress and also help individuals to slow down, especially when the day has been busy or when it is known that you will have a day with several tasks that need to be performed in the best possible way.

There are many teas that can help you achieve emotional balance, especially those made with flowers! So, to dive deep in spring, we separated 4 flower tea recipes, which can be done at the beginning, end of the day. Check it out below!





Chamomile flower tea against menstrual cramps

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of dried chamomile leaves and flowers (Matricaria chamomilla)

1/2 tablespoon of fresh fennel seeds (Foeniculum vulgare)

1/2 tablespoon of fresh rosemary sprigs (Rosmarinus officinalis)

2 cups (250ml each) of boiling water

Way of doing:

In a pan, place the chamomile, fennel and rosemary. Pour in boiling water, cover and leave sweltering for 5 minutes. Then strain and drink 2 glasses (200ml each) a day.

Contraindication:

The famous chamomile tea can cause allergies like dermatitis and also nausea, vomiting, excitement and insomnia. Anyone who has gastric ulcers should not consume fennel, as they may suffer seizures. In addition, rosemary is not recommended for diabetics, hypertensive patients, pregnant women, people with high blood pressure, skin inflammation and prostate hypertrophy.

Burdock flower tea to soothe gastritis

Ingredients:

1 liter of water

1 tablespoon of fresh burdock leaves and flowers (Arctium lappa)

Way of doing:

In a saucepan, put the water and bring to a boil. Turn off, add the burdock and leave it sweltered for 5 minutes. Strain and drink 1 cup (tea) every 6 hours.

Contraindication:

It is not recommended for children, people with chronic diarrhea or already draining abscesses should not consume burdock.

Passionflower tea against insomnia

Ingredients:

1 glass of water (250ml)

1 teaspoon of dried passion fruit flowers

1 teaspoon of dried chamomile flowers and leaves (Matricaria chamomilla)

Way of doing:

Place the passion fruit flowers and chamomile in a cup. Bring the water to the fire and turn it off before boiling. Pour the water into the cup. Smother for 10 minutes, strain and drink 30 minutes before bedtime.

Contraindication:

Passion fruit is not recommended for pregnant women and people with high blood pressure. Chamomile can cause nausea and contact dermatitis in sensitive people. In excess it can cause vomiting, excitement and insomnia.

Dandelion flower tea to relieve tonsillitis

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of dried dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) leaves, flowers and roots

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of water

Way of doing:

Place the dandelion leaves, flowers, roots and water in a pot. Then bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Turn off, wait for it to warm and strain. Sweeten with 1 tablespoon of honey. Gargle with this tea up to 3 times a day.

Contraindication:

Remember, everything that is too much is not good for you and dandelion is no different, too much can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and intensive heartburn.

