Find out why Nego do Borel’s departure can make A Fazenda take off

Since his participation in A Fazenda was confirmed, Nego do Borel has been the target of criticism. And the reasons everyone already knows: countless accusations and criminal cases he faces in court. Target set even before the program started, all the other famous entered armed to target the singer and this became problematic and tiring for everyone.

What’s the point of watching a program where 20 participants spend the entire day talking badly – ​​and some, with good reason – about just one pawn in the game? Canceled on social networks and in life, no one wants to get close to Nego do Borel. Everyone is walking on eggshells in that feeling of not being able to be close, but also not so far away that it doesn’t seem like they’re discriminating or being prejudiced. In other words, what a mediocre situation!

Nego should be eliminated so that A Fazenda 13 could really start and the other rural reality participants could play and show who they really are. So far, the plot revolves around the singer and there’s a lot of story to tell. Solange Gomes isn’t crazy and, yes, there are ex-couples there and she’s crazy to have her tongue in her mouth.

Tati only watched shacks and so far hasn’t broken any, as she’s too worried about how to deal with the mission of taking the funkeiro out of the game in a subtle way to avoid being judged. We can also mention MC Gui, who has already fallen out with several pedestrians in Itapecerica da Serra, but as he said, he has been manipulated by Leno Maycon in the game.

Medrado is about to explode as his Zap Group failed and the previously built alliances are going down the drain. In short: there is a lot of water to roll, but the MC’s participation in the game seems to deviate from the narrative’s course. What we’ve seen so far – like the fight that almost ended in aggression in the bay – is terrible.

The singer’s problem, for the good of him and of those who defend him – must be resolved in court and not in a vote on R7.