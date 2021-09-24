Fiocruz has a week to deliver 8 ml of doses of AstraZeneca and hit the target

With almost 7 million doses delivered until this Thursday (23), the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) needs to deliver about 8 million more vaccines from Astrazeneca/Oxford by the end of the month to meet its own target of 15 million doses.

The institution informed that at the moment there are 8.8 million doses being submitted to quality control in the Farmanguinhos laboratory, in Rio de Janeiro, but it is not yet known when they will be released for distribution.

For this week, Fiocruz says that it already foresees 4.6 million doses made available in total for the National Immunization Program (PNI). Of these, around 2.5 million have already been delivered and there is a forecast that another batch will be made available in the coming days. If the quantity materializes, Fiocruz would have to deliver 5.9 million doses next week.

If the shipments promised by Fiocruz materialize, the foundation will reach the goal of producing more than 100 million doses, which was scheduled to be met in July, that is, two months late. So far, about 98.7 million doses have been delivered in total.

Regarding the delivery target, the Ministry of Health is more restrained. According to the last statement, on the 15th, the forecast is around 12 million doses in September, three million less than Fiocruz’s promise.

However, both the institution and the folder already admit that this amount can be revised. In the Ministry’s forecasts, there is the possibility of adjusting the amount of doses provided.

Delay in vaccine production

The race against the schedule is due to the two weeks in which Fiocruz had to stop the production of Astrazeneca’s immunizing agents due to lack of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), which is imported.

The stoppage meant that some Brazilian cities ran out of stock for the application of the second dose. The capital of Rio de Janeiro, for example, adopted the so-called ‘vaccine exchange’ with Pfizer’s immunizing agent in order to complete the vaccine schedule.

*Under supervision of Adriana Freitas