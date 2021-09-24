Fire volcano erupts in Guatemala | World

The Fogo volcano, one of the three active in Guatemala, began this Thursday (23) a strong eruption phase, with explosions, expulsion of ash and avalanches of incandescent material – announced the authorities.

So far, it has not been necessary to withdraw residents.

“The activity being registered at this moment corresponds to the beginning of a Strombolian eruption [mistura de explosões e fluxos de lava], or mainly effusive,” said the spokesman for the Institute of Volcanology (Insivumeh), Emilio Barillas, to the press.

The eruption caused burning volcanic material (pyroclastic flux) six kilometers long to descend along a ravine on the southwestern flank that reached the base of the volcano, at an altitude of 3,763 meters, the spokesman added.

Located between the provinces of Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango, the Fogo volcano is one of the three active giants in the territory along with Pacaya (south) and Santiaguito (west). It is 35 km southwest of the country’s capital, Guatemala City.

Barillas explained that the new eruptive phase is the strongest recorded since June 3, 2018. On that date, a powerful eruption caused an avalanche that razed the San Miguel Los Lotes community and part of a road in the nearby town of Alotenango, leaving 215 dead. and a similar number missing.

The National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (Conred), the entity responsible for Civil Defense, reported a shower of ash in Panimaché I and II, Morelia, El Porvenir, Santa Sofia and Sangre de Cristo in the municipality of San Pedro Yepocapa, Chimaltenango, as well as in the urban area of ​​the locality located on the western slopes of the volcano.

Local authorities and community leaders “are monitoring” the eruption.

“At the moment, no withdrawal process has been implemented, but the territorial authorities maintain the actions [de vigilância] in nearby areas,” said Conred spokesman David de León.

The mayor of Escuintla, Abraham Rivera, urged residents of areas close to the volcano to avoid approaching areas where pyroclastic flows descend and warned of the risk that the rains would complicate the situation due to the possibility of a flow of lahars (mud ) that could isolate several villages.

On September 11, Guatemala’s National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) handed over to families the identified remains of 14 people buried during the 2018 Fogo volcano eruption.