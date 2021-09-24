Five climbers die while climbing Mount Elbrus

A sudden storm killed five people climbing Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, located in the Russian Caucasus, emergency personnel reported on Friday (24).

“We were able to save 14 people, who were transported and cared for by medical teams. Regrettably, five people died,” the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The 19 climbers were trapped at more than 5,000 meters when weather conditions suddenly changed.

After receiving an alert, the emergency service sent a team of 69 people and 16 vehicles to the rescue.

“The rescuers worked in very difficult conditions. The wind strength reached between 40-70 meters per second and the temperature dropped to minus 20 degrees,” the ministry explained.

The rescue operation lasted nearly five hours and only ended during the early hours of Friday.

Quoted by the TASS news agency, Denis Alimov, who organized the climb, said that a woman on the expedition felt ill on Thursday morning and decided to return with a guide.

Despite the abandonment, the rest of the group continued until they were caught by the storm.

The woman died during the descent, according to Alimov.

Mount Elbrus, 5,642 meters high, is the largest in the Caucasus and Europe.