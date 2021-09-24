Five groups dispute the installation of a new LNG terminal in Suape

The competition opened by the government of Pernambuco for the installation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal at the Port of Suape has so far attracted the interest of five national and foreign groups – Oncorp, New Fortress Energy (NFE), Compass Gas and Energy (Cosan), TotalEnergies and Sonne Energias Renováveis.

The notice was published yesterday (22) and the opening of the proposals is scheduled for October 22, with dispute for the highest monthly payment for the leasing of the wharf in Suape. Bids start at R$700,530.35.

At this moment, the intention is to close a transitional contract for the right to use an unoccupied pier in Suape. Work will be needed to adapt the installation of a FSRU, floating regasification unit, in addition to the connection by gas pipelines.

The requirement is that the adaptation is made within a maximum of 120 days, which would allow the operation of the new Brazilian LNG terminal at the beginning of next year.

Competitors have projects announced

Two of the companies, Oncorp and FNE, have already announced new businesses counting on entering Suape.

THE NFE At the beginning of the year, it presented the project to install a LNG terminal associated with the 289 MW Resurreição I thermal plant, in addition to connecting it to the distribution network of Copergás, a distributor in Pernambuco.

In the acquisition of the Golar projects in Brazil, completed in March of this year, NFE, through CH4, also purchased the Camaçari Muricy II and Pecém II UTEs, totaling 288 MW of installed capacity.

In the information sent to Suape, NFE says it is possible to install the FSRU by February 2022 and start operating the following month; and start the operation of UTE Resurreição I in November 2022.

Estimates of investments of R$ 251 million in the revitalization of the wharf and R$ 3.5 billion in all phases of the project – LNG, UTE and interconnection with Copergás’ network.

THE OnCorp, in turn, understands that it is the only company in the dispute capable of meeting Suape’s requirements. It argues that it is the most advanced competitor to install the FSRU and start supplying gas to Copergás.

The company has an agreement with Shell, to supply the distributor.

In August, Shell signed a natural gas supply agreement with Copergás for 750,000 m³ per day and as of January 2022 and 1 million m³ per day in 2023 in the public call opened by the distributor.

“Second largest producer of natural gas in Brazil, Shell also has one of the largest global portfolios of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which will be the two supply alternatives for Copergás,” commented Shell, in a note sent at the time.

The intention is to develop the business through Shell Energy Brasil, a brand officially launched this week, which will run gas and energy projects, including renewables and commercialization. The segment has an investment forecast of R$ 3 billion by the end of 2025 in Brazil.

Compass awaits decision on the purchase of Gaspetro

THE Compass Gas and Energy, of the Cosan group and therefore affiliated with Comgás, may take over the operation of Gaspetro, a Petrobras subsidiary that participates in 19 gas distributors in the country.

The deal is awaiting a decision by CADE on the approval of the sale and is opposed by gas and energy consumers, concerned about market concentration.

Cosan’s strategy also includes the early renewal of Comgás’ concession, the construction of an LNG terminal in São Paulo and the Subida da Serra project, a pipeline to expand the distribution network and interconnect with the terminal.

Sonne Energias Renováveis ​​intends to build a gas UTE (Anna Danzl) in the Suape complex, to serve as an anchor for the development of the gas market from the LNG terminal.

And TotalEnergies is present in Brazil in the production of oil and gas in the pre-salt and in fuel distribution.

The globally active company is one of the world’s largest publicly traded oil producers and has been betting on increasing the share of investments in natural gas, including LNG, and renewable fuels in its portfolio. It is part of the strategy to reduce equivalent carbon emissions.

