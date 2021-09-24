Flamengo may have player embezzlement until the end of Libertadores | Flamengo

Flamengo fans at MaracanÃ£Gilvan de Souza / O Dia Agency
Published 09/23/2021 15:31
Rio – Flamengo beat Barcelona, from Guayaquil, at Maracanã, but may have an important embezzlement for the Libertadores sequence. Expelled in last Wednesday’s game, defender Léo Pereira can catch a hook and not enter the field in a possible final of the competition, if Rubro-Negro advances in the phase.
The defender was sent off for elbowing León, a player for the Ecuadorian club at the end of the match. The automatic suspension takes him out of the match back against Barcelona, however, Conmebol can punish the athlete with at least one more confrontation.
Andrés Cunha, referee responsible for the match, stated in the summary that Léo Pereira had a violent behavior. “The player number 4 of Flamengo, Leonardo Pereira, was expelled in the 88th minute for violent conduct. With the ball stopped and before a corner, he applied a blow with his elbow against the neck of a rival. He was not warned and accepted the decision. “.