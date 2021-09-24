Flamengo may have player embezzlement until the end of Libertadores | Flamengo



Flamengo fans at MaracanÃ£ – Gilvan de Souza / O Dia Agency

Flamengo fans at MaracanÃ£Gilvan de Souza / O Dia Agency

Published 09/23/2021 15:31

Rio – Flamengo beat Barcelona, ​​from Guayaquil, at Maracanã, but may have an important embezzlement for the Libertadores sequence. Expelled in last Wednesday’s game, defender Léo Pereira can catch a hook and not enter the field in a possible final of the competition, if Rubro-Negro advances in the phase.

READ MORE: FIND OUT MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE FLAMEGO

The defender was sent off for elbowing León, a player for the Ecuadorian club at the end of the match. The automatic suspension takes him out of the match back against Barcelona, ​​however, Conmebol can punish the athlete with at least one more confrontation.