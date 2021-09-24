Fluminense fans mobilizes and ‘invades’ the social network by hiring Daniel Alves

The telenovela involving the hiring of Daniel Alves by Fluminense will have its decisive chapter in the next few hours. While the conversations progress, the tricolor fans reinforced the request for the right-back to wear the club’s shirt. The mobilization began this Thursday afternoon and ‘invaded’ the athlete’s social networks.

Started by the ‘Central Fluminense’ channel, which was responsible for carrying out a live broadcast until the moment of the announcement, fans were invited to comment on the athlete’s posts. In the athlete’s last photos, the number of comments practically doubled after the invasion of the tricolors.

The mood is one of optimism on the part of Fluminense to close the hiring of Daniel Alves. At this moment, the ball is at the player’s feet: with a new proposal in hand, the hit depends only on his decision. The player must be registered by Friday to play for another club in the Brazilian Championship and the next few hours will be decisive for the conclusion of the contract.

This morning, Daniel Alves’ staff made a counterproposal to Fluminense, as initially reported by the ‘ge’ and confirmed by EXTRA, which found that, later, the tricolor responded to the athlete’s agents and sent a new proposal with changes. The atmosphere is one of optimism and the right-back’s ‘yes’ is lacking for the contract to be consummated.

In Laranjeiras, there is expectation. Internally, the order is to stay on top of the negotiation with the athlete and be prepared for both ‘yes’ and ‘no’. The lack of other concrete proposals from Brazilian clubs and the proximity of the deadline for registration in the Brazilian Championship are in favor of Fluminense.