FN PERFORMANCE: Diego Loureiro delivers and Gilvan does too badly in Botafogo’s loss to CSA

DIEGO LOUREIRO: 1.0
A nasty miss with the foot and another horrible miss with the hand in the same shot. committed
DANIEL BORGES: 4.5
He had difficulties and was easily dodged on some occasions
KANU: 4.0
Bad acting, was nervous and flustered
GILVAN: 3.5
Very bad at the start. He missed several times, including the second goal
CARLINHOS: 4.5
Some quality with the ball, but it was lost in the game
BARRETO: 5.0
Beside Oyama, he got a little lost. He scored and exchanged passes, but was less efficient than in other games
LUIS OYAMA: 4.5
He went back too far to get the ball, unnecessarily, and made silly mistakes on the way out
CHAY: 5.0
He tried to call the ball and the game, but technically it didn’t go well. Missed crosses, submissions and lost a clear chance
WARLEY: 4.5
One or two good moves, but overall it didn’t go well. Have difficulties in one against one
DIEGO GONÇALVES: 5.0
Too dark, he played little part of the game. It was dangerous in two headbutts
RAFAEL NAVARRO: 5.5
He tried to hold the ball and call his teammates. A beautiful cross for Diego Gonçalves to almost score
LUIZ HENRIQUE: 5.5
He entered willingly and willingly, trying the moves
JONATHAN SILVA: 5.0
Did not score well in the second goal. Otherwise, discreet
RICARDINHO: 4.5
It came off and cold, only looked at the second goal
BEDROOM: 5.0
Little touched the ball, but with some quality
RAFAEL MOURA: 5.5
He took danger in the air game and almost scored a header
ENDERSON MOREIRA: 5.0
Botafogo’s performance recalled the times of Marcelo Chamusca. Team apathetic, cold, spaced and without reaction power. Lost in an individual failure, but collectively felt the embezzlement and did not go well. bad changes