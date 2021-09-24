FN PERFORMANCE: Diego Loureiro delivers and Gilvan does too badly in Botafogo’s loss to CSA

DIEGO LOUREIRO: 1.0

A nasty miss with the foot and another horrible miss with the hand in the same shot. committed

DANIEL BORGES: 4.5

He had difficulties and was easily dodged on some occasions

KANU: 4.0

Bad acting, was nervous and flustered

GILVAN: 3.5

Very bad at the start. He missed several times, including the second goal

CARLINHOS: 4.5

Some quality with the ball, but it was lost in the game

BARRETO: 5.0

Beside Oyama, he got a little lost. He scored and exchanged passes, but was less efficient than in other games

LUIS OYAMA: 4.5

He went back too far to get the ball, unnecessarily, and made silly mistakes on the way out

CHAY: 5.0

He tried to call the ball and the game, but technically it didn’t go well. Missed crosses, submissions and lost a clear chance

WARLEY: 4.5

One or two good moves, but overall it didn’t go well. Have difficulties in one against one

DIEGO GONÇALVES: 5.0

Too dark, he played little part of the game. It was dangerous in two headbutts

RAFAEL NAVARRO: 5.5

He tried to hold the ball and call his teammates. A beautiful cross for Diego Gonçalves to almost score

LUIZ HENRIQUE: 5.5

He entered willingly and willingly, trying the moves

JONATHAN SILVA: 5.0

Did not score well in the second goal. Otherwise, discreet

RICARDINHO: 4.5

It came off and cold, only looked at the second goal

BEDROOM: 5.0

Little touched the ball, but with some quality

RAFAEL MOURA: 5.5

He took danger in the air game and almost scored a header

ENDERSON MOREIRA: 5.0

Botafogo’s performance recalled the times of Marcelo Chamusca. Team apathetic, cold, spaced and without reaction power. Lost in an individual failure, but collectively felt the embezzlement and did not go well. bad changes